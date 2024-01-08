100 WVIA Way
Word World

Radio Read-a-Thon/Robots to the Rescue!

Season 1 Episode 13 | 24m 31s

Duck asks Frog to read his favorite book on Ant’s radio station because he can’t read it himself. / When Frog discovers that you can make a word “more than one” by adding the letter "S" to the end of it, he becomes a mad scientist of sorts, making more and more of everything!

Aired: 02/14/08 | Expires: 02/02/24
Watch 24:32
Word World
Race to the Spaceship/Sandbox Surprise
Frog helps Robot build a spaceship. / Duck and Dog learn about compound words.
Episode: S3 E5 | 24:32
Watch 24:32
Word World
Think in the Rink/X Marks the Spot
Duck and Dog break the ice skating rink. / Duck searches for his missing letter X.
Episode: S3 E4 | 24:32
Watch 24:31
Word World
The Really Red Ruby/Firefighters to the Rescue
Frog and Sheep go on an exciting adventure. / Duck and Fly want to become firefighters.
Episode: S3 E3 | 24:31
Word World
Kite Flight
When Frog sails away on a big kite he built, it's up to Duck and Shark to save him.
Episode: S3 E2
Watch 24:31
Word World
Kite Flight/Hide and Seek
When Frog sails away on a big kite he built./The WordFriends play a game of Hide and Seek.
Episode: S3 E2 | 24:31
Watch 24:31
Word World
A String's the Thing/J-J-Jelly
The friends save WordWorld from being covered in frosting. /Pig asks for help making jars.
Episode: S3 E1 | 24:31
Watch 24:32
Word World
Bear's Bed Sled/Sh-Sh-Shark!
Bear gets help sledding in the snow. / Shark is misunderstood.
Episode: S2 E14 | 24:32
Watch 24:32
Word World
Welcome Home, Duck/The Lost Letter L
Frog makes a 'Welcome Home' banner for Duck. / Duck breaks the L off Frog's lamp.
Episode: S2 E13 | 24:32
Watch 24:31
Word World
Dog's Having a Party/Dog Wants to Play Ball
Dog and Duck want to throw a party. / Dog wants to play ball but his friends won't listen.
Episode: S2 E12 | 24:31
Watch 24:32
Word World
Totally Terrific Duck/A Star Is Born
Duck wants to look terrific for his portrait. / Duck gets a case of stage fright.
Episode: S2 E11 | 24:32