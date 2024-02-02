Staycation/Dr. No-Voice

Extras
Becky will not let Rex get dehydrated, which means "low on water."
WordGirl Season 8
WordGirl Season 7
WordGirl Season 6
WordGirl Season 5
WordGirl Season 4
WordGirl Season 3
WordGirl Season 2
WordGirl Season 1
Becky has had enough of Seymour's tricks!/Beatrice Bixby makes a painting come to life.
Violet becomes "The Framer."/ Mr. Big rigs Businesspaloozafest.
Two best friends try to pull off their biggest heist./Chuck is under house arrest.
Chuck teams up with his brother to organize robberies./WordGirl tries to take down Granny.
Becky has her first slumber party./Beatrice Bixby is Lady Redundant Woman.
Dr. 2-Brains invents a shrink ray. / Tobey interrupts the Botsford's shopping trip.
A new villainous duo arrive in the city for a crime spree/Can Rhyme and Reason be stopped?
Can WordGirl find a way to stop the bragging Bests? / Becky has trouble understanding art.
Tim becomes the Neighborhood Assistant. / Becky hears about a new Pretty Princess episode.
Will Rose uncover Becky's secret identity? / Art is not Becky's strong suit.