100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Work It Out Wombats!

Patternpalooza Fair Gameplay

37m 19s

Step right up! Play pattern games with Carly, CeCe, and Clyde at the Patternpalooza Fair!

Extras
Work It Out Wombats!
Treeborhood Party Quest Gameplay
Play a Treeborhood board game while helping Mr. E and the Wombats reach the surprise party!
Clip: 22:12
Work It Out Wombats!
Play Work It Out Wombats Patternpolooza Fair!
Play Work It Out Wombats Patternpolooza Fair!
Clip: 0:15
Work It Out Wombats!
The Fishmans’ Big Date/Fishman Family Circus
Fergus test-runs an epic date for Felicia./The Fishmans perform an underwater circus act.
Episode: S2 E7 | 23:40
Work It Out Wombats!
Watch and Play with new Work It Out Wombats this June!
Watch and Play with new Work It Out Wombats this June!
Clip: 0:30
Work It Out Wombats!
Ellie’s Island/Buckley’s Wombatty Playdate (ASL)
Ellie plans a visit home to Jamaica. / Zadie and Buckley have a playdate.
Episode: S1 E39 | 25:35
Work It Out Wombats!
Adventures in Sunnyfunland: Welcome to Sunnyfunland
Join Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Episode: S21 E1 | 1:03
Work It Out Wombats!
Adventures in Sunnyfunland: Treasure Hunt
Join Zeke and Snout on a treasure hunt in their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Episode: S21 E4 | 1:02
Work It Out Wombats!
Adventures in Sunnyfunland: Beach Campfire
Join everyone for a campfire on the beach on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Episode: S21 E5 | 1:03
Work It Out Wombats!
Adventures in Sunnyfunland: Picnic on the Moon
Enjoy a picnic on the moon with Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Episode: S21 E2 | 1:03
Work It Out Wombats!
Adventures in Sunnyfunland: Snowball Fight
Have a snowball dance party with Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Episode: S21 E3 | 1:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Work It Out Wombats! Season 21
  • Work It Out Wombats! Season 20
  • Work It Out Wombats! Season 2
  • Work It Out Wombats! Season 1
Work It Out Wombats!
Bex & Sammy’s New Groove/Sticker Monster Dance Game
Sammy and Bex have a sleepover./It’s no fun when Zadie commandeers a dancing game.
Episode: S2 E20 | 23:40
Work It Out Wombats!
Toy Maker/The Mysterious Ruckus
The Wombats program the “Toy Maker.”/To hear Buzby’s song, the Wombats track down a noise.
Episode: S2 E9 | 23:40
Work It Out Wombats!
Great Uncle Duper's Super Visit/Claydate with Louisa
The Wombats build a wind chime for Great Uncle Duper./Zeke struggles to make a clay Snout.
Episode: S2 E12 | 23:40
Work It Out Wombats!
Sparklepants
Zadie and JunJun find new uses for pants.
Episode: S1 E11 | 12:50
Work It Out Wombats!
The Sleepover
Zeke braves a sleepover.
Episode: S1 E9 | 12:50
Work It Out Wombats!
Crab Quakes
The Wombats track down a scary sound.
Episode: S1 E6 | 12:50
Work It Out Wombats!
Moo Moo Choo Choo
The Wombats help unstick a stuck train.
Episode: S1 E19 | 12:50
Work It Out Wombats!
Snout Wash Day
Malik makes Snout less stinky.
Episode: S1 E2 | 12:50
Work It Out Wombats!
Zadie's Shell Shuffle
Zadie fixes a shell garden pattern.
Episode: S1 E3 | 12:50
Work It Out Wombats!
Count to 10!
The Wombats teach Zeke to count to 10.
Episode: S1 E27 | 12:50