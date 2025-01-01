Patternpalooza Fair Gameplay

Extras
Play a Treeborhood board game while helping Mr. E and the Wombats reach the surprise party!
Play Work It Out Wombats Patternpolooza Fair!
Fergus test-runs an epic date for Felicia./The Fishmans perform an underwater circus act.
Watch and Play with new Work It Out Wombats this June!
Ellie plans a visit home to Jamaica. / Zadie and Buckley have a playdate.
Join Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Join Zeke and Snout on a treasure hunt in their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Join everyone for a campfire on the beach on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Enjoy a picnic on the moon with Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Have a snowball dance party with Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Latest Episodes
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All
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 21
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 20
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 2
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 1
Sammy and Bex have a sleepover./It’s no fun when Zadie commandeers a dancing game.
The Wombats program the “Toy Maker.”/To hear Buzby’s song, the Wombats track down a noise.
The Wombats build a wind chime for Great Uncle Duper./Zeke struggles to make a clay Snout.