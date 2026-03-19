Bex Splash Fest/Mural Mayhem (ASL)

Extras
Play Work It Out Wombats Patternpolooza Fair!
Fergus test-runs an epic date for Felicia./The Fishmans perform an underwater circus act.
Watch and Play with new Work It Out Wombats this June!
Ellie plans a visit home to Jamaica. / Zadie and Buckley have a playdate.
Join Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Join Zeke and Snout on a treasure hunt in their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Join everyone for a campfire on the beach on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Enjoy a picnic on the moon with Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Have a snowball dance party with Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
When the Wombats make a big mess, they learn how Gramma Super can step out her mad.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 21
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 20
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 2
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Work It Out Wombats! Season 1
The Wombats discover the Treeborhood’s secret tunnel system.
Zadie and JunJun find new uses for pants.
Zeke braves a sleepover.
Zadie fixes a shell garden pattern.
Malik makes Snout less stinky.
The Wombats teach Zeke to count to 10.
The Wombats program the “Toy Maker.”
The Wombats invent a color game.
The Wombats help unstick a stuck train.
The Wombats track down a scary sound.