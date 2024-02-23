Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport adding flights to Washington, D.C.

Passengers who fly out of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport will soon have a quicker way of getting to the nation’s capital.

United Airlines plans to start two flights daily to Washington, DC., on June 27.



Airport service development director Eric McKitish said the new flights mean United will stop local flights to Newark, New Jersey, the day before. The jets will carry up to 50 passengers to D.C.

“They will depart daily at 10:05 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.,” McKitish said. “And they will arrive back … at 1:54 p.m. and 6:58 p.m.”

The airport last had flights to D.C. almost two years ago. Back then, United dropped the Washington flights in favor of Newark.

“It was easier for them to switch out on flight crews at Newark rather than Washington Dulles,” he said.

McKitish said the Newark flights ran at between 65 and 80 percent capacity. The D.C. flights ran at close to 90 percent.

“Most of the connections that people need to make, you'll probably have about a one hour layover, which is very good for the consumer,” McKitish said.

