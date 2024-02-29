Wilkes-Barre vigil for transgender Oklahoma teen who died after attack

It was standing-room only at a Wilkes-Barre candlelight vigil for Nex Benedict, a transgender teen who died after an assault at their Oklahoma high school in early February. The local LGBTQ+ community shared words of sadness and anger, but also hope at downtown Wilkes-Barre’s THINK Center Thursday night.

“A pervasive culture of bullying” led to Benedict’s death, said Alec Walker-Serrano of NEPA Stands Up. It's up to communities around the country to organize and prevent more transgender youth from Benedict's fate, Walker-Serrano said.

Benedict, a 16-year-old nonbinary and transmasculine student, died one day after an attack in a bathroom at Owasso High School. Friends and family believe the assault was tied to Benedict’s gender identity. Officials have not publicly released an autopsy report and say an investigation into Benedict’s death is ongoing.

Students walked out of Owasso High School this week in protest of the staff's handling of Benedict's death. Walker-Serrano said direct action and contacting local representatives are key strategies for affecting pro-LGBTQ legislation that could have prevented Benedict's death.

The Wilkes-Barre vigil was the latest in memorials held around the country for Benedict.

"Love and support, knowledge and education can outweigh the hate," said Shea Hughes, an organizer with the Northeast Pa. Rainbow Alliance. Gender-affirming care for youth under age 18 is banned in Oklahoma, Hughes said. Policies restricting bathroom access for students' preferred gender identity in Okla. school may have contributed to the assault on Benedict, she said.

1 of 3 — 02282024_Trans003 Over 50 people gathered to remember Nex Benedict, a transgender teen from Oklahoma who died after an attack in early February. Speakers shared resources and words of hope at the candlelight vigil. AIMEE DILGER 2 of 3 — 02282024_Trans005 People held candles during a memorial for Nex Benedict. AIMEE DILGER 3 of 3 — 02282024_Trans002 LGBTQ community members and allies attended an informational vigil including resources at the THINK Center on Thursday night. AIMEE DILGER

Representatives from the Northeast Pennsylvania Rainbow Alliance, the NEPA Pride Coalition and local universities shared resources for LGBTQ+ youth. The group Queer NEPA organizes monthly meetings for teen ages 11-17 in at the Valley Community Library Peckville. Organizers directed those interested to their Facebook page.

1 of 2 — 02282024_Trans004 Dr. Helen Davis of Wilkes University shares details from a study about transgender students. Some 75% of trans students said they feel unsafe in school, according to athe National School Climate Survey. AIMEE DILGER 2 of 2 — 02282024_Trans006 Images of Nex Benedict and candles were at the door of the informational vigil. Aimee Dilger

Seeing the wider LGBTQ community in person means a lot, said Jinx Leopard, who moved to Northeast Pa. in 2022. "I almost lost my life last year, because I thought I was alone," she said.

Leopard thanked the crowd for showing up for "a kid who lived 2,000 miles away."