Network disruption causes computer outage, delay for Scranton schools

By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published March 14, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT
Scranton School District operated under a Flexible Instruction Day on Thursday.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
The Scranton School District experienced network outages on Thursday.

"Network-related issues" caused a disruption for computer systems and services in the Scranton School District. The issues caused the school district to delay classes by two hours on Thursday.

"We are working diligently to investigate this matter with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists and intend to restore full functionality to our affected systems as quickly and securely as possible," according to a statement from Acting Superintendent Patrick Laffey. "We have significant resources devoted to this process and our work to resolve this issue is ongoing."

The district gave orders to school staff to not use any electronic devices and remove any school-related apps on cell phones, said Rosemary Boland, president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers.

"We asked people to cooperate anyway they can," Boland said. "The sooner we get to the bottom of this the better, and we can get on with our lives."
Local Lackawanna CountyScrantonScranton School District
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
