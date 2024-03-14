Network disruption causes computer outage, delay for Scranton schools

"Network-related issues" caused a disruption for computer systems and services in the Scranton School District. The issues caused the school district to delay classes by two hours on Thursday.

"We are working diligently to investigate this matter with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists and intend to restore full functionality to our affected systems as quickly and securely as possible," according to a statement from Acting Superintendent Patrick Laffey. "We have significant resources devoted to this process and our work to resolve this issue is ongoing."

The district gave orders to school staff to not use any electronic devices and remove any school-related apps on cell phones, said Rosemary Boland, president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers.

"We asked people to cooperate anyway they can," Boland said. "The sooner we get to the bottom of this the better, and we can get on with our lives."