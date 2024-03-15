Scranton School District hit with ransomware

The Scranton School District is the target of a ransomware attack, the acting superintendent confirmed Friday.

Third-party forensic specialists are investigating the source of the incident and the impact on district systems and will “restore full functionality to the system as soon as possible,” according to the statement from Acting Superintendent Patrick Laffey.

The district has instructed employees to not use computers or other devices, and the district’s website remains down.

Officials do not know if any staff or student information could be compromised due to the incident.

“We won’t know anything until the company is able to assess it,” Scranton School Board President Ty Holmes said.