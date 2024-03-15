100 WVIA Way
Scranton School District hit with ransomware

By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published March 15, 2024 at 4:12 PM EDT
West Scranton High School and the rest of the Scranton School District is impacted by the ransomware incident.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
The Scranton School District is the target of a ransomware attack, the acting superintendent confirmed Friday.

Third-party forensic specialists are investigating the source of the incident and the impact on district systems and will “restore full functionality to the system as soon as possible,” according to the statement from Acting Superintendent Patrick Laffey.

The district has instructed employees to not use computers or other devices, and the district’s website remains down.

Officials do not know if any staff or student information could be compromised due to the incident.

“We won’t know anything until the company is able to assess it,” Scranton School Board President Ty Holmes said.
