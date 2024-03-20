Lackawanna County commissioners spar over a clock

Two Lackawanna County commissioners got a bit angry at the other commissioner over a $3,500 clock during a meetingWednesday.

Commissioner Bill Gaughan was a Scranton councilman when the council added a timing system for people addressing the council about various issues.

Gaughan and Commissioner Matt McGloin decided commissioners meetings could use a timer, too. Commissioner Chris Chermak did not agree.

“$3,000, $3,500 for a timer? Hiring consultants, spending is out of control,” he said. “It's just another $3,500 to keep track where somebody's cell phone will work fine. I can’t agree with that,” Chermak said.

Gaughan said speakers would appreciate the timer because they could gather their thoughts knowing the time limit.

“This is $3,499 that I think is going to be very well spent,” Gaughan said.

Chermak immediately brought up all the vendors the county owes money. The county started the year with $19 million in unpaid bills.

“I'm sure that people that are owed money right now will be happy that we're buying something else,” he said.

Things went downhill from there.

“Well, Commissioner Chermak was here for four years prior and that's why we have the 1,000 invoices that we still have not paid,” Gaughan said.

Chermak said he was the minority commissioner and previous Democratic commissioners piled up the bills.

McGloin chimed in next.

“You like to tell everybody that you were here though, Chris, that's the thing too. Pick your side which side you want to be on,” McGloin said.

Gaughan added to the fray.

“Commissioner Chermak didn't have much to say over the last four years when we had $19 million in unpaid bills, but yet he's up here throwing a fit about $3,400,” he said.

“He said nothing for four years as we fell deeper and deeper into a dark hole,” McGloin said.

“We'll be in good shape now, folks,” Chermak shot back.

“I hope so,” Gaughan said.

With that Gaughan and McGloin voted to buy the timer, Chermak voted no.

Editor's Note: ECTV provided the meeting audio.

