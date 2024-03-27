100 WVIA Way
Ice cream served, fire house helped

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published March 27, 2024 at 4:48 PM EDT
Gregory Davis serves a customer outside Jessup Hose Company.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Gregory Davis serves a customer outside Jessup Hose Company.

Ice Cream Rescue is a concession stand with a cause.

“I like to think I'm saving lives one scoop at a time," said Gregory Davis, co-owner of the truck.

Davis drove his ice cream truck from Waverly, New York, to scoop, blend and top frozen treats in Lackawanna County until Saturday to support the Jessup Hose Company.

The food truck dedicates a portion of their proceeds back to the emergency service organizations. Davis and his business partner also run Firehouse Subs. It’s firetruck themed. The ice cream truck is ambulance themed.

Both trucks spent time outside the Plymouth Fire Company 1 recently, raising around $9,000 for the organization.

“We want to help the people that help us," Davis said.

Gregory Davis runs the Ice Cream Rescue food truck. He parks the truck at fire stations and other emergency service organizations for a week and donates a portion of the proceeds raised to that department.
1 of 5  — 03262024_ice creamrescue001
Gregory Davis runs the Ice Cream Rescue food truck. He parks the truck at fire stations and other emergency service organizations for a week and donates a portion of the proceeds raised to that department.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Gregory Davis serves a customer outside the Jessup Hose Company. His food truck, Ice Cream Rescue, donates a portion of its proceeds to emergency service organizations.
2 of 5  — 03262024_ice creamrescue002
Gregory Davis serves a customer outside the Jessup Hose Company. His food truck, Ice Cream Rescue, donates a portion of its proceeds to emergency service organizations.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Ice Cream Rescue's donation box.
3 of 5  — 03262024_ice creamrescue003
Ice Cream Rescue's donation box.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Gregory Davis rings up a customer at his food truck Ice Cream Rescue. It's parked outside Jessup Hose Company. A portion of the proceeds from the truck is given to emergency service organizations.
4 of 5  — 03262024_ice creamrescue004
Gregory Davis rings up a customer at his food truck Ice Cream Rescue. It's parked outside Jessup Hose Company. A portion of the proceeds from the truck is given to emergency service organizations.
Aimee Dilger
Gregory Davis prepares an ice cream sundae in a homemade waffle bowl outside the Jessup Hose Company.
5 of 5  — 03262024_ice creamrescue006
Gregory Davis prepares an ice cream sundae in a homemade waffle bowl outside the Jessup Hose Company.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Bill Muchal, president of the Jessup Hose Company, said operating a volunteer fire company comes with many expenses.

“We were looking for all kinds of fundraisers ... just to pay the bills," he said.

Firehouse Subs parked outside the hose company last week. Richard Troiani said it was very successful.

"We figured we'd give this ... an opportunity and see how it works out," he said.

Ice Cream Rescue will be outside the hose company at 333 Hill Street from 2 to 8 p.m. until Saturday. Their next stop is in Binghamton, New York.

Gregory Davis plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from his food truck, Ice Cream Rescue, to Jessup Hose Company members.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Gregory Davis plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from his food truck, Ice Cream Rescue, to Jessup Hose Company members.
Local Lackawanna CountyJessup
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
