Ice cream served, fire house helped
Ice Cream Rescue is a concession stand with a cause.
“I like to think I'm saving lives one scoop at a time," said Gregory Davis, co-owner of the truck.
Davis drove his ice cream truck from Waverly, New York, to scoop, blend and top frozen treats in Lackawanna County until Saturday to support the Jessup Hose Company.
The food truck dedicates a portion of their proceeds back to the emergency service organizations. Davis and his business partner also run Firehouse Subs. It’s firetruck themed. The ice cream truck is ambulance themed.
Both trucks spent time outside the Plymouth Fire Company 1 recently, raising around $9,000 for the organization.
“We want to help the people that help us," Davis said.
Bill Muchal, president of the Jessup Hose Company, said operating a volunteer fire company comes with many expenses.
“We were looking for all kinds of fundraisers ... just to pay the bills," he said.
Firehouse Subs parked outside the hose company last week. Richard Troiani said it was very successful.
"We figured we'd give this ... an opportunity and see how it works out," he said.
Ice Cream Rescue will be outside the hose company at 333 Hill Street from 2 to 8 p.m. until Saturday. Their next stop is in Binghamton, New York.