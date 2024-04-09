100 WVIA Way
Sneak peek: Inside the new Dave & Buster’s opening next week

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published April 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Dave & Buster's of Scranton has more than 100 arcade games to choose from.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
Dave & Buster's has more than 100 arcade games to choose from.

Dave and Buster’s will be open April 15 at the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic. Known as a place to “Eat, drink, play, and watch,” the roughly 18,000 square foot venue has a sports bar, restaurant, and more than 100 arcade games.

“It’s the ultimate entertainment for everyone,” General Manager Tony Fenn said.

The Texas-based corporation was established in the 1980s and has 163 locations in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Fenn helped open Dave & Buster’s near Allentown four years ago and worked there as assistant general manager. As general manager of Dave & Buster’s in Moosic, he says he hired 170 people and welcomes more applicants.

The flat screen TVs surround a 100-foot “wow wall” to ensure plenty of entertainment. They take reservations online and offer private parties for up to 30 people.

Dave & Buster’s is located at 6000 Shoppes Boulevard in Moosic. The business is open 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

On Friday, April 19, Dave & Buster’s will host a grand opening celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live entertainment. The first 100 people will receive Power Cards with unlimited game play for the evening.

Many of the games at Dave & Buster's have a Philadelphia sports theme.
Haley O'Brien / WVIA News
Dave & Buster's is located at 6000 Shoppes Boulevard in Moosic, Lackawanna County.
Haley O'Brien / WVIA News
The 100-foot "wow wall" in the sports bar displays several screens at once.
Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley joined the WVIA news team in 2023 as a reporter and host. She grew up in Scranton and studied Broadcast Journalism at Marywood University. Haley has experience reporting in Northeast Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. She enjoys reporting on Pennsylvania history and culture, and video storytelling.

You can email Haley at haleyobrien@wvia.org
