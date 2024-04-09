Sneak peek: Inside the new Dave & Buster’s opening next week

Dave and Buster’s will be open April 15 at the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic. Known as a place to “Eat, drink, play, and watch,” the roughly 18,000 square foot venue has a sports bar, restaurant, and more than 100 arcade games.

“It’s the ultimate entertainment for everyone,” General Manager Tony Fenn said.

The Texas-based corporation was established in the 1980s and has 163 locations in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Fenn helped open Dave & Buster’s near Allentown four years ago and worked there as assistant general manager. As general manager of Dave & Buster’s in Moosic, he says he hired 170 people and welcomes more applicants.

The flat screen TVs surround a 100-foot “wow wall” to ensure plenty of entertainment. They take reservations online and offer private parties for up to 30 people.

Dave & Buster’s is located at 6000 Shoppes Boulevard in Moosic. The business is open 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

On Friday, April 19, Dave & Buster’s will host a grand opening celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live entertainment. The first 100 people will receive Power Cards with unlimited game play for the evening.