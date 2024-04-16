Biden blasts Trump's economic plans in return to Scranton

President Joe Biden brought his reelection campaign to Scranton today for a major speech on the economy.

In the city where he was born, Biden reminded a Scranton Cultural Center filled with friendly Democrats of his Scranton roots. But he had more on his mind --- contrasting himself with former President Donald Trump. He said Trump would give the rich more tax cuts and predicted the former president would cut Medicare and Social Security.

"Folks, he's coming for your money, he's coming for your health care and your Social Security," Biden shouted. "We're not going to let that happen. Can't let that happen."

As part of his plan, Biden said he would make the health care tax credits he created permanent and cut taxes for middle class.

Outside protesters who dislike Biden's relentless support for Israel in the Gaza war chanted their opposition.

Scranton is Biden’s first of three stops in Pennsylvania this week. He flies to Pittsburgh on Wednesday and Philadelphia on Thursday.

Biden won Scranton big in 2020, but lost outside the city in the rest of Lackawanna County. He won Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes. One recent poll had Biden way up, but most polls show him a tight race.

