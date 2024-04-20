Family, friends hold vigil for WB torture house women

There were prayers and fond remembrances on Wilkes-Barre Public Square Friday evening, but also intense anger.

Debra Fox

Cuevas-Ingram

More than a dozen people turned out on a drizzly night to celebrate the lives of Debra Fox and Nicole Cuevas-Ingram, with harsh words for those arrested so far in connection with the ongoing investigation into the women's deaths.

"These monsters are not even human. In my mind they're always going to be monsters," said vigil organizer Patricia London.

Five people are charged in connection with the death of Cuevas-Ingram, whose body was found buried nearly two months ago in the basement of a rowhouse at 142 Carlisle St., where police say she was tortured and murdered in 2023.

Investigators in March found the body of Fox, who formerly owned the home, in a wooded area near the North Cross Valley Expressway. No charges have been filed so far in connection with Fox’s death, details about which have not been released.

“My mom was a kindhearted woman. She had a big heart and was willing to help anybody,” said Danielle Fox. “She was generous, she would always put everybody before herself. Her kindness and sense of humor will always be missed.”

Charged in Cuevas-Ingram's death are: Faith Beamer, 39, Wilkes-Barre; Desiree Linnette, 43, Edwardsville; Sarai Doyle, 24, Edwardsville; Jason Race, 43, Kingston; and William Wolfe, 54, of Wilkes-Barre.

Each defendant was charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, aggravated assault and abuse of corpse. They remain jailed without bail while awaiting further proceedings.

"I just want to see justice served," said London. "Two people lost their lives, people who didn't deserve to lose their lives. Family members lost their mom, their sister, their cousin, their aunt."

1 of 5 — 04192024_vigil002.jpg Danielle Fox, left, is joined by wife Trish Siminitus, right, in lighting candles in memory of Danielle's mother, Debra Fox. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 5 — 04192024_vigil003.jpg Mourners gather on Wilkes-Barre Public Square Friday night to remember Debra Fox and Nicole Cuevas-Ingram. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 5 — 04192024_vigil004.jpg A memorial table was set up for Debra Fox and Nicole Cuevas-Ingram for Friday evening's vigil. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 5 — 04192024_vigil006.jpg Organizer Patricia London listens during Friday night's vigil for Debra Fox and Nicole Cuevas-Ingram. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 5 — 04192024_vigil005.jpg Mourners hold balloons to be released during Friday's vigil for Debra Fox and Nicole Cuevas-Ingram. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

London: Brother also held in house

Police in court documents allege that Cuevas-Ingram, 38, travelled to Wilkes-Barre from her home in Michigan in hopes of a relationship with Linnette.

Instead, investigators say Linnette turned on Cuevas-Ingram almost as soon as they reached Pennsylvania in March 2023, under the pretense that she had inappropriately touched a child.

Together with the other residents of the home, who police say were using crack cocaine, Linnette allegedly unleashed weeks of brutal torture that ended with Cuevas-Ingram being stomped to death.

It's a fate London said could have befallen her brother as well.

In July 2023, police say, Anthony Cook was found badly beaten at 632 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Cook told police that Race, Linnette and two drug dealers had held him captive in the basement of 142 Carlisle St. for several hours after falsely accusing him of inappropriately touching the same 8-year-old child.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News The boarded-up front door of 142 Carlisle St., Wilkes-Barre, is seen on Wednesday morning. Five people have been charged in connection with the torture and killing of a woman in the basement of the home in April 2023.

That case led to obstruction of justice charges being filed against Race and Beamer, who allegedly screamed at police and refused to let them into the home to check on the child. Those charges were dismissed last month.

“I'm sorry, I need to let it out,” an emotional London said of the suspects. “They'll get theirs."

'Nickie had a family'

Those gathered at Friday's candlelight vigil recited The Lord's Prayer before releasing balloons in memory of Fox and Cuevas-Ingram.

Since the arrests, London has gotten to know Fox’s daughters, Danielle and Melissa, as well as members of Cuevas-Ingram’s family in Michigan.

“What y'all don't know: Nickie had children. Nickie had a family,” London said of Cuevas-Ingram. “She came down here under the impression that people here were going to take her in the way her family had taken in Desiree. It wasn't the case.”

WVIA has learned that Desiree Linnette lived in Michigan for a time, where Saginaw County court records show she was charged with non-capital felony assault in April 2019. The case was later dismissed. Records also show she was the subject of several landlord-tenant actions there for non-payment of rent in 2022-2023.

Daughter: Fox feared Race

When police began searching 142 Carlisle St. regarding tips about the murder, Fox had not been seen in months.

In a March 7 Facebook post, daughter Danielle Fox wrote that her mother had been missing since November.

Debra Fox owned the Carlisle Street home at the time of the killing, but lost it in a tax sale in January of this year. That ultimately led to the residents' eviction.

Fox's remains were found March 26 in woods behind a hotel on Route 309 near the North Cross Valley Expressway.

Melissa Fox described the trauma she has experienced since the discovery of her mother's body, including nightmares.

"It's upsetting. it's hurtful. I have a hard time going to sleep," she said.

Investigators have said they do not believe Debra Fox was involved in the torture and death of Cuevas-Ingram. Court records show she had a familial tie to one of the suspects, who she previously accused of assaulting and imprisoning her.

Last August, Fox sought and was granted a Protection From Abuse order against Race, who was identified in court documents as an unspecified blood relative.

In her petition for the restraining order, Fox claimed that Race had abused, assaulted and threatened to kill her, forced her to do marijuana and crack and locked her in her bedroom against her will.

Melissa Fox on Friday said Race was an adopted cousin.

“My mom was deathly afraid of him,” she said.