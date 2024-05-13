Montrose holds 5K in honor of fallen 9/11 first responders

Runners raised thousands of dollars for homeless veterans and first responders during a 5K in Susquehanna County.

Nikki Schake organized Montrose’s first Tunnel to Towers (T2T) 5K run in honor of her childhood friend, Danny Crisman. He was on the 97th floor of the World Trade Center's Tower One on September 11, 2021.

Schake and co-director Debbie Crisman were inspired by T2T’s mission to serve first responders. Frank Siller started T2T to remember his brother, Stephen Siller, a firefighter who gave his life on 9/11.

“[Stephen Siller] was a firefighter who was off duty. He was going golfing with his brothers on that morning. And when he turned around, he saw the towers on fire,” said Schake. “So, he just strapped on all 65 pounds of his firefighting gear and he went those three miles to the towers, and he didn’t come home.”

Each runner wore a placard with the face of one of the responders who died on 9/11.

Brooke Arnold saw herself reflected in those badges. She is a firefighter with Elk Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

“It was very touching just to remember that day and what they were going through and what they were thinking,” said Arnold. “They just wanted to get their job done.”

Arnold, Hunter Hunsinger and Zach Gardner all ran the 5K in full gear. Hunsinger said he joined the department two years ago to uplift his community.

“I’ve appreciated everything that all the firefighters do for us and our community…I just kind of thought it was my way to give back,” said Gardner.

T2T’s goal is to end veteran and first responder homelessness. Jean Ringhoff is one of its founding members and tries to go to every T2T race she can. She said the foundation housed 3,000 vets and their families last year. This year, their goal is to help 5,000 vets.

The foundation is now fixing up old hotels to house veterans and first responders. Ringhoff said T2T also builds houses for families at its Let Us Do Good Village.

“A Gold Star family was the first one that moved in, it was a woman with two small children. So, of course she got a house with three bedrooms…The next person that moves in might be, y’know, an amputee that isn’t going to get married or just wants a two bedroom house, so we’ll build a two bedroom house. And so, whatever meets their needs,” said Ringhoff.

Families get Gold Star status if an immediate family member dies while on active duty, explained Ringhoff.

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America 16-year-old Cody Adams finished first in Saturday's 5K with a time of 17.10 minutes. The track was a little longer than a standard 5K, so he hit 15.51 minutes at the 5K mark. Adams said he beat his personal record.

Montrose T2T’s Nikki Schake said the program ensures that people do not forget the sacrifices veterans and first responders make every day. She is honored to give back to them in any way she can.

“Anyone who is willing to sacrifice themselves and is willing to lay down for someone they don’t even know, we owe our lives, we are indebted to them forever. And so, we’re very blessed,” said Schake. “I’m so grateful that I could be part of this, to be standing with these people who are selfless, who are giving. It’s just, it’s overwhelming.

Saturday’s race donated nearly $3,000 to veterans and first responders. T2T gives families houses mortgage-free.

For more information about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, visit their website.