Scranton school teachers, leaders to focus on literacy with national union's help

The kindergarten students at John Adams Elementary School in Scranton stood on a carpet with letters and numbers, practicing sounds and counting to 100.

The president of the American Federation of Teachers joined the students on Friday, just minutes after assuring district leaders they could count on the union’s support for boosting literacy citywide.

During labor strife over the last decade, Randi Weingarten often visited Scranton, sometimes leading chants on the picket line and demanding the district treat its teachers fairly.

The picket signs and bullhorns are in storage, as union leaders and district officials announced an initiative to increase student success.

“This is a community that deserves great schools,” Weingarten said. “It's not just that Joe Biden lived here and sees Scranton as his town… Scranton, is very much who America is.”

1 of 6 — 05312024_AFT001 Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, talks with students of Jennifer Telesco's first grade class at John Adams Elementary School in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 6 — 05312024_AFT002 Scranton Federation of Teachers President Rosemary Boland walks AFT President Randi Weingarten through John Adams Elementary School in Scranton.. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 6 — 05312024_AFT004 Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, talks with Scranton School District leaders at John Adams Elementary School. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 6 — 05312024_AFT005 Scranton School District Superintendent Erin Keating listens to Randi Weingarten. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 6 — 05312024_AFT006 Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, talks with Scranton School District leaders while at John Adams Elementary School. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 6 — 05312024_AFT007 Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, talks with students in Kerri Gaughan's kindergarten class at John Adams Elementary School in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The state released Scranton from financial recovery last year after a process that included many unpopular decisions, including closing preschool and raising taxes. Teachers agreed to an early-bird contract last year, ending years of division and uncertainty.

Erin Keating became superintendent last month, returning to Scranton after five years as the leader in Old Forge. Keating previously taught English language arts in Luzerne County and invited Weingarten back to Scranton to learn more about the national union’s literacy initiative.

“I think because of recovery and because of all the other stuff that went on, we haven't been able to focus on that side of the house,” Keating said. “That needs to become our focus… we have 9,000 kids we have to educate and that's why we come to work every day.”

Districtwide, 35.6% of students scored proficient or above on the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment English language arts exams administered in 2023.

Science of reading literacy training is expected to begin this summer, with teachers in each school becoming experts and able to train their colleagues. A citywide, and perhaps countywide, literacy kickoff event may also be planned.

“We will support in anyway that we can. We will do what we can to get resources whenever possible, but I need the teaching staff to own this initiative,” Keating said. “And through a partnership, that's going to happen, because it's not going to be a directive. It's going to be a true joining together.”