Information on one million Geisinger patients involved in data breach

A former employee of a data contractor used by Geisinger may have accessed information on one million Geisinger patients.

On Nov. 29, 2023, Geisinger discovered a former employee of Nuance Communications Inc., which provides information technology services for the health system, had accessed Geisinger patient information two days after the employee had been terminated.

In a release, Geisinger officials said Nuance permanently disconnected the former employee’s access to Geisinger records and launched an investigation.

Nuance delayed notifying patients about the incident until now at the request of investigators, the release states. The former Nuance employee has been arrested and is facing federal charges.

According to Geisinger officials, the information accessed varied by patient but could have included names and other personal information such as date of birth, address, medical record numbers and phone numbers. Geisinger said no claims or insurance information, credit card or bank account numbers or social security numbers were accessed.

Anyone who has received notice of the breach can contact 855-575-8722 and provide the number B124651 for questions.

Geisinger encouraged patients whose information was involved in the incident to review statements from their health plans and contact their insurers immediately if they see services they did not receive.

