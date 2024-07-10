100 WVIA Way
Schuback receives life sentence in killing of Robert Baron

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published July 10, 2024 at 1:36 PM EDT
Justin Schuback
Justin Schuback

Justin Schuback has been sentenced to life in prison — and then some — for the killing of Old Forge restaurant owner Robert Baron.

When Lackawanna County Judge Terrence Nealon handed down the sentence on Wednesday, he also ordered Schuback, 38, to serve 7.5 to 15 years for robbery and burglary.

Schuback will not be eligible for parole.

Prosecutors say Schuback broke into Gigharelli’s Pizza on the night of Jan. 25, 2017 intending to rob the business, where Baron was known to keep large amounts of cash. He apparently encountered Baron, violently attacking and killing him.

Schuback was convicted on May 15 following a jury trial.

Jurors, who deliberated for about 10 hours over two days in May, were asked to decide whether Schuback was guilty of first, second, or third-degree murder, as well as burglary and robbery. They found him guilty on all counts.

Jurors heard from numerous prosecution witnesses over four-and-a-half days of testimony, but they never heard from Schuback – who opted not to testify in his own defense – or from any defense witnesses.
Robert Baron Lackawanna County
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
