'Fentanyl Robbery Gang' prostitution ring tied to deaths in several states, including NEPA

By Tom Riese | WVIA News,
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published July 12, 2024 at 11:47 AM EDT
Gerard Karam, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, announces charges against the "Fentanyl Robbery Gang."
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
A federal grand jury has charged seven people – dubbed the “Fentanyl Robbery Gang” – after a multistate investigation, law enforcement announced this morning.

The incidents, from New Hampshire to Virginia, resulted in four deaths, including one in Luzerne County in April. A home invasion and robbery in North Scranton turned out to be the same suspects.

Law enforcement says Amanda Marie Correa orchestrated the dates with the victims.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
The grand jury charged the following: Amanda Correa, 29; Robert Andrew Barnes, 24; Christine Deann DiCarlo, 50; Shaqare Jaymont Blackwell, 23; Shakur Serfin Brownstein, 27; Dylan Wilson Small, 35; and Samuel Jordan, 42. Some are affiliated with New York gangs and trafficked drugs and guns. Charges include kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death and brandishing firearms. All of the suspects are in custody.

The victims would be offered narcotics, that unbeknownst to the victim, contained fentanyl. If the victim refused the drugs, the gang would force the drugs on the person. The gang would target victims who sought prostitutes.

The announcement happened at a press conference at State Police barracks in Wilkes-Barre, attended by dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple federal, state and local agencies.

Check back for updates.

*WVIA News reporter Lydia McFarlane contributed to this report.

Col. Christopher Paris, commander of the State Police, speaks at the press conference announcing arrests of the "Fentanyl Robbery Gang."
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Law enforcement, including Scranton Police Chief Tom Carroll, third from left, attend the press conference.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Jamie Milligan, assistant special agent in charge of the Philadelphia FBI field office, speaks at the press conference. “Cases like this don’t happen without close collaboration," he said.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Local FBIPennsylvania State Police
Tom Riese | WVIA News
Tom Riese is a multimedia reporter and the local host for NPR's All Things Considered. He comes to NEPA by way of Philadelphia. He is a York County native who studied journalism at Temple University.

You can email Tom at tomriese@wvia.org
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
