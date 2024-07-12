'Fentanyl Robbery Gang' prostitution ring tied to deaths in several states, including NEPA

A federal grand jury has charged seven people – dubbed the “Fentanyl Robbery Gang” – after a multistate investigation, law enforcement announced this morning.

The incidents, from New Hampshire to Virginia, resulted in four deaths, including one in Luzerne County in April. A home invasion and robbery in North Scranton turned out to be the same suspects.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Law enforcement says Amanda Marie Correa orchestrated the dates with the victims.

The grand jury charged the following: Amanda Correa, 29; Robert Andrew Barnes, 24; Christine Deann DiCarlo, 50; Shaqare Jaymont Blackwell, 23; Shakur Serfin Brownstein, 27; Dylan Wilson Small, 35; and Samuel Jordan, 42. Some are affiliated with New York gangs and trafficked drugs and guns. Charges include kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death and brandishing firearms. All of the suspects are in custody.

The victims would be offered narcotics, that unbeknownst to the victim, contained fentanyl. If the victim refused the drugs, the gang would force the drugs on the person. The gang would target victims who sought prostitutes.



The announcement happened at a press conference at State Police barracks in Wilkes-Barre, attended by dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple federal, state and local agencies.

*WVIA News reporter Lydia McFarlane contributed to this report.