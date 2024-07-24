DA's office recognizes those crucial in Baron murder investigation

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell honored those who helped bring Robert Baron’s murderer to justice.

“I cannot name everyone who has played a key role in the successful prosecution of this case… but everyone who has assisted deserves recognition for the role they played,” Powell said.

During a press conference Wednesday, Powell recognized a number of law enforcement officers, forensic specialists, and legal teams who worked together to solve and successfully prosecute the case.

Baron went missing on the night of January 25, 2017. It was not until six years later, in March 2023, that advances in cell phone tracking technology led investigators to his body near Pagnotti Park in Old Forge. Soon after, Justin Schuback was charged with Baron’s murder.

In May, he was convicted of murder, burglary and robbery, and sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.

For Powell, the awards ceremony marked a close to what he called the “most significant” case of his career.

“Often the work of police officers goes unacknowledged, yet they continue to do it with unwavering dedication,” Powell said. “Fortunately, most officers aren’t in it for the recognition, rather, they are motivated by their belief in law, justice, and keeping our communities safe,” he added.

Those honored at the press conference include:

Lackawanna County Detective Lisa Bauer. Bauer worked on the case from the beginning, and Powell said her work reviewing video surveillance and investigating leads was crucial to the investigation.

Lackawanna County Forensic Specialist Sheryl Turner. She preserved cell phone data from killer Justin Schuback which was later used to track his location during the night of the murder.

FBI Special Agent Michael Sabric. His expertise in range-to-tower cell phone information helped establish Schuback’s whereabouts using the cell phone data. Powell spoke about Sabric’s contribution, saying, “When we began the search of a 1,200-acre area, Agent Sabric advised that we should start in a specific location because that’s where the signal was strongest. 15 minutes after the search began, Robert Baron’s remains were found.”

Using Sabric’s data, the New York State Police (NYSP) K-9 unit found Baron’s remains on the morning of March 28, 2023. Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Greg Allen helped secure the NYSP K-9 unit. Allen also helped mend the relationship between Baron’s family and those working on the investigation.

Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela was Powell’s co-counsel throughout the trial. Powell claimed that Varela “quite frankly, was the one who did most of the heavy lifting.”

Jackson Breslin / WVIA News Honored, from left, a member of the NYSP K-9 unit, Detective Lisa Bauer, Cpl. Greg Allen, Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela, District Attorney Mark Powell, FBI Special Agent Michael Sabric, and Forensic Specialist Sheryl Turner.

Powell said he understood the Baron family’s frustration at law enforcement officials during the investigation.

“You have to understand that for six years, we would meet with them regularly but we couldn't share details of what we were doing,” Powell explained.

“The integrity of the investigation was what was most important, and ultimately, I hope they understand that and that the successful prosecution and conviction is where we all wanted to be,” he added.

Baron’s wife and daughter sat in the front row and, through tears, sat as Powell addressed them.

“Robert was a good man and came from a good family who loved him dearly,” he said. “Please know that you are not alone in your sorrow.”.

After the press conference concluded, Maria, Baron’s wife, showed her appreciation for everyone who helped solve his murder.

“We can’t thank them enough,” she said, flooded with hugs and handshakes from those who had spent over half a decade trying to bring her family closure.