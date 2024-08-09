Turning 40: Bloomsburg Children's Museum to celebrate milestone this month

Children explored a coal mine, brushed giant teeth and learned about levers and pulleys. As a steady rain fell outside, the inside of the Bloomsburg Children's Museum filled with laughter and exploration.

A conversation between friends at a grocery store helped lead to the creation of the museum 40 years ago. Teachers, engineers, artists and other volunteers came together to build movable exhibits to set up in community centers,schools and libraries.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Director Ginny Weibel has worked at the museum for 13 years.

Four decades later, the museum continues to grow, with an expansion planned soon. The community will come together for a 40th birthday celebration later this month.

“We're a very welcoming and comfortable environment. We're here to serve our community,” said Ginny Weibel, museum director. “Even with our expansion, our No. 1 concern is still being able to provide as much as we do for our community.”

The museum found a permanent home in 2002, opening in the former firehall at 2 W. 7th St. in Bloomsburg. When Weibel started at the museum 13 years ago, it had about 10,000 visitors annually. Last year, more than 40,000 people visited.

“So we are looking at expanding physically, because we just keep on growing, and we have so much to offer," she said. "We just don't have the space to offer it."

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News The museum found a home on West 7th Street in 2002.

The museum, primarily funded through admission fees, donations and grants, hopes to expand to a larger location in the next four years.

Along with the physical space, the museum offers mobile programs in 15 counties. Staff also works with teachers on educational content and helping fill learning gaps and addressing deficits.

Inside the museum, children learned about Pennsylvania flora and fauna, observed six live turtles and explored exhibits on Native Americans. In another room, kids read about ancient Egypt, balanced scales, designed contraptions and sat at desks in a one-room schoolhouse. Many played with parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

“You get kids from all ages,” said Shelby Kellner, assistant director. “Adults can come in and enjoy themselves and let out their inner child as well.”

1 of 6 — 0S4A7307.jpg June Gehman, 2, of Bloomsburg, plays with the telephone operator switchboard. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 2 of 6 — 0S4A7202.jpg Noah Froehbrodt, 10, of North Carolina, plays checkers with his aunt, Sarah Froehbrodt, of Reading, at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 3 of 6 — 0S4A7293.jpg Sadie Zeiler, 2, of Harding, plays in the bird's nest at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 4 of 6 — 0S4A7255.jpg Carter Froehbrodt, 5, of North Carolina, digs for fossils at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 5 of 6 — 0S4A7242.jpg A family plays with the simple machines exhibit at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 6 of 6 — 0S4A7240.jpg Caroline Brown, 7, of Bloomsburg, sits in the school exhibit at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Two-year-old June Gehman played with an old telephone operator switchboard. She and her grandmother, Brenda Whiteknight, of Bloomsburg, visited the museum on the rainy day.

“Do you like to come here and play?” the grandmother asked.

“Yeah!” June said, before exploring the next exhibit.

The museum’s 40th birthday party will be Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission, which is usually $7 for adults and children older than 12 months, will be free during the party.