PHOTO FOCUS: Luzerne County camp helps children with grief

By Aimee Dilger | WVIA News Contributor
Published August 15, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Emily Crahall, a counselor at grief camp, helps a camper fill out a worksheet after listening to Colin Campbells talk.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Emily Crahall, a counselor at Care Farming Services for Children camp, helps a camper fill out a worksheet after listening to Colin Campbell talk.

Care Farming Services for Children camp started Tuesday morning in the barn at Hillside Farms in Shavertown. The campers mucked calve stalls, prepared food for bunnies, Lilly and Lennon, and filled hay and water bowls for the sheep and goats. The camp provides a compassionate and healing space for children facing the difficult challenges of trauma.

A dozen children age 6 to 14 had the chance to lose themselves while helping the animals at the farm.

Campers spent time at the creek collecting rocks for a project, journaling and Noah’s favorite “free time," where he can visit with the animals or play in the field.

Campers Jackson, Michael and Ian block a path so goats go to an outdoor fenced area. Children in Grief Camp at Hillside Farm start each day caring for the animals.
Campers Jackson, Michael and Ian block a path so goats go to an outdoor fenced area. Children in Grief Camp at Hillside Farm start each day caring for the animals.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Campers spend free time playing with the chickens at Hillside Farm.
Campers spend free time playing with the chickens at Hillside Farm.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Young campers maneuver a wheelbarrow to gather more hay for the alpaca on the farm.
Young campers maneuver a wheelbarrow to gather more hay for the alpaca on the farm.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Michael, Landon, Ian, Jackson and Noah are fed Lilly and Lennon, the bunnies at Hillside Farm.
Michael, Landon, Ian, Jackson and Noah are fed Lilly and Lennon, the bunnies at Hillside Farm.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Camper Clarity cleans a calve pen at Hillside Farm.
Camper Clarity cleans a calve pen at Hillside Farm.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Athena and Alex'us shovel the calves pens with other campers.
Athena and Alex'us shovel the calves pens with other campers.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Camper Michael fills the hay for sheep on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Camper Michael fills the hay for sheep on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Ian and Jackson leave the sheep after filling water and hay.
Ian and Jackson leave the sheep after filling water and hay.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

A special guest visited the children from Los Angeles, via Zoom.

On a large television in the education center campers heard the story of grief from Colin Campbell. He lost both of his children, Ruby and Hart, when a drunk driver hit the family vehicle and killed the backseat passengers.

After the deaths Campbell suffered grief and wanted to talk about his children. Friends would say “there are no words” or “I know how you feel," making the loss worse. Campbell became mad at the universe. The children nodded their heads in understanding while the grown up shared his loss with them.

One of the children shared the loss of his dad to cancer. Another said when she gets mad, bedtime helps. She can sleep without thinking of her loss. Another said they scream into a pillow while a tiny camper said she likes to “go outside" and "run around like crazy.”

Campbell’s goal of talking to others suffering loss is to make grief feel more normal. Though some may not know what to say to support someone suffering a loss, not talking about the loss makes the grief worse, he says.

Colin Campbell talks via Zoom to children in Grief Camp about his struggle with loss and grief.
Colin Campbell talks via Zoom to children in Grief Camp about his struggle with loss and grief.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A camper asks Colin Campbell how he get's rid of the voices of guilt after moving on from the deaths of his children.
A camper asks Colin Campbell how he get's rid of the voices of guilt after moving on from the deaths of his children.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Campers are given time to be creative, journal and draw at the Hillside Educational Building.
Campers are given time to be creative, journal and draw at the Hillside Educational Building.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A copy of Colin Campbells book Finding the Words.
A copy of Colin Campbells book Finding the Words.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

