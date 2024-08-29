Luzerne County kid wins first place in national mullet championship

A six-year-old from Swoyersville now holds a national title for his hairdo, and his fundraising skills are just as impressive as his curls.

While garnering votes for the competition, he raised roughly $6,500 for Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors. The organization builds new houses for injured veterans. Tens of thousands of people entered the contest and raised about $150,000 total.

"His personality took the world by storm," his mom Kelsey Cunningham said shortly after the winners were announced Thursday. "People from all over, in different states, they were telling us that they absolutely love his personality."

Kamden, who nicknamed his mullet "The Kammander," had a photoshoot and an event called "Kammander's Final Konquest" to raise funds and awareness.

Submitted Photo / Kelsey Cunningham Kamden Cunningham has had a mullet for about three years. He entered the USA Mullet Championships in 2023 and 2024.

"He is a child so we're trying to cater to what he wants to do," Kelsey said. "He had fun with the whole entire experience."

Kamden first entered the USA Mullet Championships in 2023 and won third place.

This year, he entered the competition with his father, Brendan Cunningham, who got a mullet hairstyle at his son's suggestion. Brendan placed 11th.

Kamden's first place prize includes a customized mullet championship belt, a GoPro camera, and $5,000 cash.

"Probably go to Disney," Kamden said when asked what he'll do with it all.