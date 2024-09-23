Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter named to national young Democratic leaders group

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter has been named to a group that aims to boost young Democratic elected leaders nationwide.

NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders) announced Slaughter as part of a new class of 15 “forward-thinking” state and local leaders “who receive support and promotion in their efforts to develop sound policy and govern effectively.”

Slaughter said he feels humbled by NewDEAL’s recognition.

“I'll get to meet the other folks in this class, learn from them and meet the NewDEAL staff,” Slaughter said. “Most importantly, (I’ll) understand how this is going to positively impact Williamsport and Lycoming County, bringing us resources and all that.”

The group announced its latest list of nominees Sept. 4. Slaughter joins Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti as a NewDEALer. She was named in 2021. Nominees must be below the level of governor. The new class members, who come from 13 states, will be inducted at a November conference in Washington, D.C.

The organization began in 2015 and helps officials become aware of new policy and funding for their areas.

“The idea when we founded this was to go out, scour the country, look for these exceptional leaders who are doing really impressive things in their communities, getting results for their constituents and bringing them into the fold,” co-founder and chief executive officer Debbie Cox Bultan said.

Cognetti said she recommended Slaughter for NewDEAL and thinks Williamsport will benefit.

“Derek and I have been working together very closely since our first days as mayors of Scranton and Williamsport. I consider him a friend, a resource and I'm pleased to have him join this organization,” she said.

NewDEAL has considered more than 2,000 nominations and selected 215 officials. Once members become governors or higher offices, they become alumni.

“The idea is to help them govern successfully where they live and also support them as they rise up the ranks of public service. We've got a pretty good track record of finding great talent out there in the country,” Bultan said.

The non-profit’s alumni include Gov. Josh Shapiro and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Shapiro became a member as a Montgomery County Commissioner and remained one as state attorney general.

“It's been exciting to see him rise and I think he's just doing a great job as governor,” Bultan said.

Pittsburgh City Controller Rachel Heisler was also chosen.

NewDEAL raises money yearly through nonprofits, individual donors, foundations and corporations. The group raised $644,456 in 2022, according to the last tax form available online.

NewDEAL searches for pragmatic people, who have successful policies, work with constituents and stay in public service, Bultan said.

About 50% of members are state legislators, Bultan said. Anyone can nominate .

“We look at that balance. We look at gender and race and other just, age as a whole, a whole host of things. We tend to skew younger because we are looking for people who are kind of on their way up in their careers,” she said.

Bultan found Slaughter’s public service history and policy advocated for his induction. She also cited his past as a school teacher and coach, his Local Government Excellence Award from Shapiro in April and his focus on Williamsport.

“We're really thrilled to have him come on board,” Bultan said. “I think the mayor has done some interesting things that we're looking forward to hearing him talk about and share, particularly around public safety and criminal justice, as well as around revitalizing his city.”

Slaughter hopes to improve Williamsport with access to policy experts through NewDEAL.

“I think it's also a testament to the work that we're doing here, we have done and what we are currently doing to be selected for this group,” he said. “As we move forward again, now that we have this new network of NewDEALers and staff, it's just going to lift up everything that we're hoping to get done here.”

He wants to improve housing, infrastructure, public safety, parks and recreation and the city’s levee system. U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser secured d$3.5 million towards upgrades in April.

NewDEAL could help open new funding opportunities.

“We have brain power from across the country, and they're going to help us tackle all these complex issues here locally and even at the state level, or are trying to focus on and find solutions to,” Slaughter said.