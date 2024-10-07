PHOTO FOCUS: Longtime Pittston procession mirrors Italian city
On Sunday, Oct. 6, the Montedoro Society of Pittston processed the Mother of the Rosary statue through local streets to raise money for St. Joseph Morello Parish in Pittston and continues the tradition.
The tradition was started by immigrants from Montedoro, Sicily, who settled in Pittston. The procession also takes place in Montedoro. The money raised in Sicily is used to fund the orphanage run by the church.
On Sunday, Oct. 6, the procession headed down Pine Street, La Grange Street, East Columbus Avenue, Tetrick Street, Oak Street and Railroad Street in Pittston Township. It stopped along the way as residents brought money to clip to the statue. Sonny Scarantino, 7, heard the band and raced down Tedrick Street to meet the procession.
Danny Argo wore a red, white and green sash in the procession he walked in with a few dozen people. Anthony J. Traglia and Salvatore J. Infantino also wore the colors of the Italian flag and road on the float carrying the over 6-foot statue of the Mother of the Rosary. Money was pinned to ribbons attached to the statue by those watching the procession. Some waited at their homes for the statue while others gathered at street corners in groups, joining the procession as it made it’s way back to Oriole Park.
Charles Sciandra joined the Cino Paci Band, an Italian Marching Band, 81 years ago when he was just 14 years old to parade the Mother of the Rosary through the streets of Pittston Township. The band has been in existence for 101 years.
Today the 95 year-old found his spot at the snare drum aboard a flat bed trailer carrying the band. With a shout “You ready Charles?’ Sciandra started the parade with a drum roll.