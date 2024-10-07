PHOTO FOCUS: Longtime Pittston procession mirrors Italian city

On Sunday, Oct. 6, the Montedoro Society of Pittston processed the Mother of the Rosary statue through local streets to raise money for St. Joseph Morello Parish in Pittston and continues the tradition.

1 of 4 — 10062024_Rosary015 The Statue of the Mother of the Rosary rolls down Pine Street in Pittston Township on Sunday. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 10062024_Rosary012 Anthony J. Traglia pins a donation to the ribbon. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 10062024_Rosary008 The Statue of the Mother of the Rosary proceeds down Pine Street in Pittston Township on Sunday. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 10062024_Rosary004 Ashley Gashi and Anthony J Traglia help Natalie Gashi clip a donation to the Mother of the Rosary Statue. Dolores Salvo looks on. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The tradition was started by immigrants from Montedoro, Sicily, who settled in Pittston. The procession also takes place in Montedoro. The money raised in Sicily is used to fund the orphanage run by the church.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, the procession headed down Pine Street, La Grange Street, East Columbus Avenue, Tetrick Street, Oak Street and Railroad Street in Pittston Township. It stopped along the way as residents brought money to clip to the statue. Sonny Scarantino, 7, heard the band and raced down Tedrick Street to meet the procession.

1 of 2 — 10062024_Rosary010 Sonny Scarantino, 7, runs to the procession to clip money to the sculpture. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 10062024_Rosary011 Sonny Scarantino, 7, holds up the card given to him during the procession. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Danny Argo wore a red, white and green sash in the procession he walked in with a few dozen people. Anthony J. Traglia and Salvatore J. Infantino also wore the colors of the Italian flag and road on the float carrying the over 6-foot statue of the Mother of the Rosary. Money was pinned to ribbons attached to the statue by those watching the procession. Some waited at their homes for the statue while others gathered at street corners in groups, joining the procession as it made it’s way back to Oriole Park.

1 of 4 — 10062024_Rosary006 The Montedoro Society of Pittston procession of the Mother of the Rosary begins with a drumroll. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 10062024_Rosary013 A pocket trumpet case with a photo of the Cino Paci band from 1923. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 10062024_Rosary005 Charles Sciandra, 95, starts the procession with a drum roll. He has been playing in the Cino Paci band since he was 14. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 10062024_Rosary003 Charles Sciandra, 95, has been playing in the Cino Paci band since he was 14. The band was part of the Mother of the Rosary procession. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Charles Sciandra joined the Cino Paci Band, an Italian Marching Band, 81 years ago when he was just 14 years old to parade the Mother of the Rosary through the streets of Pittston Township. The band has been in existence for 101 years.

Today the 95 year-old found his spot at the snare drum aboard a flat bed trailer carrying the band. With a shout “You ready Charles?’ Sciandra started the parade with a drum roll.