EVENTFUL: Ghost tours at an old jail, Halloween-A-Thon, and other festive happenings this weekend
Plenty of events planned for this mid-October weekend provide opportunities to celebrate spooky season all sorts of ways.
Ghost Tours at the Old Jail
The Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe functions as a historical attraction thirty decades after prisoners inhabited the place.
The building is known for the hangings that took place there in the 1870s. A group of coal miners, the Molly Maguires, who fought for better working conditions were convicted of murder and other crimes, were hanged in the building.
A handprint remains in one of the jail cells, claimed to be a sign of innocence by one of the Irish immigrants. Nooses hang from the gallows to imitate the scene during the executions.
The ghost tours, offered every Saturday through Halloween, guide visitors through the jail and tell the stories of spooky encounters from over the years.
Blaine Dart, manager at the Old Jail Museum and long-time tour guide, shares personal stories on the tour. Tickets are $15.
“I've grown to welcome the ghosts, and I feel like they've grown to welcome me here,” he said. “I just happen to see a shadow of the corner of my eye, or I feel like I'm being watched. That's the most common thing."
Ghost Tours at the Old Jail
Oct. 12, 18, 26
6 - 9 p.m.
Halloween-A-Thon
Classic horror movies will be shown on 35 mm film at the HALLOWEEN-A-THON II on Friday and Saturday at the Mahoning Drive-In near Lehighton.
Movie-watchers are invited to dress up as fans usually do at the retro drive-in near Lehighton.
“Every single weekend at the Mahoning drive in theater, even when it's not Halloween season, the fandom comes out on display,” said Virgil Cardamone, a partner at the Mahoning Drive-In. “We'll have our own personal Michael Myers that's walking around, stalking the lot, if you will.”
On Friday, “Halloween III: The Season of the Witch,” “Night of the Demons” and “Trick ‘R Treat” will be screened. “Halloween I,” “Halloween II” and “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Meyers” will be presented, all in 35 mm film.
Cardamone says a DJ will start the entertainment both evenings, and there will be festive food specials at the concession stand.
Halloween-A-Thon at the Mahoning Drive-In Theater
635 Seneca Road, Lehighton
Oct. 12 and 13
Gates open at 6 p.m., show starts at sundown
Honesdale Beer and Wine Fest
The Honesdale Rotary Club will host the 2nd annual Honesdale Beer and Wine Fest on Sunday.
There will be 21 different breweries, wineries and distilleries on hand. People will be able to sip and sample local libations as they shop from the craft vendors.
The bands MDK Trio, Sage Clearing and Arnie's Milk Truck will provide entertainment throughout the day. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door.
Honesdale Beer and Wine Fest
Sunday, Oct. 13
1 - 5 p.m.
Wayne County Fairgrounds
270 Miller Drive, Honesdale
Other events:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA will host a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. Trick-or-treaters are welcome to visit the office at 190 Welles St. in Forty Fort.
- Parenting Autism United will host a sensory friendly Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. at 1201 Oak St. in Pittston. The rain date is Sunday Oct. 13.
- The Abington Area Fire Safety Day & Touch-A-Truck will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local first responders will be there to show off their equipment and give fire truck rides. There will live demonstrations, raffles and games at the event at the Clarks Summit Fire Company at 321 Bedford St. in Clarks Summit.
- The Forty Fort Parks and Recreation board will host its first Fall Fest this weekend. More than 50 vendors, food trucks and nonprofits will be there. There will be live music, face painting and a trunk-or-treat for kids.