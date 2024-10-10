EVENTFUL: Ghost tours at an old jail, Halloween-A-Thon, and other festive happenings this weekend

Plenty of events planned for this mid-October weekend provide opportunities to celebrate spooky season all sorts of ways.



Ghost Tours at the Old Jail

The Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe functions as a historical attraction thirty decades after prisoners inhabited the place.

The building is known for the hangings that took place there in the 1870s. A group of coal miners, the Molly Maguires, who fought for better working conditions were convicted of murder and other crimes, were hanged in the building.

A handprint remains in one of the jail cells, claimed to be a sign of innocence by one of the Irish immigrants. Nooses hang from the gallows to imitate the scene during the executions.

1 of 3 — IMG_1526.jpeg The Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County offers tours for the public to see how inmates lived here until the 1990s. In October, ghost tours highlight the haunting stories of the historic building. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 3 — IMG_1531.jpeg Nooses hang from the gallows at the Old Jail Museum to imitate the scene the day Irish coal miners were hung here roughly 150 years ago. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 3 of 3 — IMG_1533.jpeg Visitors can take a look inside the 27 cells in the Old Jail Museum. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

The ghost tours, offered every Saturday through Halloween, guide visitors through the jail and tell the stories of spooky encounters from over the years.

Blaine Dart, manager at the Old Jail Museum and long-time tour guide, shares personal stories on the tour. Tickets are $15.

“I've grown to welcome the ghosts, and I feel like they've grown to welcome me here,” he said. “I just happen to see a shadow of the corner of my eye, or I feel like I'm being watched. That's the most common thing."

A conversation with Blaine Dart - tour guide at the Old Jail Museum Listen • 4:00

Ghost Tours at the Old Jail

Oct. 12, 18, 26

6 - 9 p.m.

Halloween-A-Thon

Classic horror movies will be shown on 35 mm film at the HALLOWEEN-A-THON II on Friday and Saturday at the Mahoning Drive-In near Lehighton.

Movie-watchers are invited to dress up as fans usually do at the retro drive-in near Lehighton.

“Every single weekend at the Mahoning drive in theater, even when it's not Halloween season, the fandom comes out on display,” said Virgil Cardamone, a partner at the Mahoning Drive-In. “We'll have our own personal Michael Myers that's walking around, stalking the lot, if you will.”

1 of 2 — 382702333_720512556784891_1720691467452639678_n.jpg The Mahoning Drive-In Theater, established in 1949, plays exclusively 35mm films. Mahoning Drive-In / Facebook 2 of 2 — 462419820_969714028531408_5627811730317603889_n.jpg The 2nd annual Halloween-A-Thon will feature six films on the big screen at the holiday-themed event. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

On Friday, “Halloween III: The Season of the Witch,” “Night of the Demons” and “Trick ‘R Treat” will be screened. “Halloween I,” “Halloween II” and “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Meyers” will be presented, all in 35 mm film.

Cardamone says a DJ will start the entertainment both evenings, and there will be festive food specials at the concession stand.

Halloween-A-Thon at the Mahoning Drive-In Theater

635 Seneca Road, Lehighton

Oct. 12 and 13

Gates open at 6 p.m., show starts at sundown

Honesdale Beer and Wine Fest

The Honesdale Rotary Club will host the 2nd annual Honesdale Beer and Wine Fest on Sunday.

There will be 21 different breweries, wineries and distilleries on hand. People will be able to sip and sample local libations as they shop from the craft vendors.

Honesdale Rotary / Facebook Several wineries, breweries and distilleries will set up at the Wayne County Fairgrounds for the Honesdale Beer and Wine Fest Sunday.

The bands MDK Trio, Sage Clearing and Arnie's Milk Truck will provide entertainment throughout the day. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door.

Honesdale Beer and Wine Fest

Sunday, Oct. 13

1 - 5 p.m.

Wayne County Fairgrounds

270 Miller Drive, Honesdale

Other events: