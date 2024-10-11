100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UPDATE: Scranton Police confirm identify of man in domestic, arson and shooting incident in city

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published October 11, 2024 at 12:11 PM EDT
Scranton police officers and firefighters are on scene of a house fire in the Providence-section of North Scranton.
Kat Bolus
/
WVIA News
Scranton police officers and firefighters are on scene of a house fire in the Providence-section of North Scranton.

UPDATED, 4:17 p.m.

Scranton Police have arrested a man who they say held his ex-girlfriend captive and pistol whipped her before she was able to escape early Friday.

Michael Scott Wormuth
Scranton Police
Michael Scott Wormuth

Michael Scott Wormuth, 43, Carbondale, then set fire to 405-407 Bartel Street after a two-hour standoff with officers before turning a gun on himself, according to police.

The Scranton Police Special Operations Group was deployed within minutes of the reported incident, which happened at 7:22 a.m. in the Providence-section of Scranton.

Residents were displaced from their homes and streets around the incident were closed throughout the day. The Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market was also forced to close.

Officers rescued Wormuth from the burning porch to an ambulance, according to a release. He was transported to Geisinger Community Medicine Center. There was no report immediately on his condition.

Police say they will provide more information as it becomes available.

——————————

Scranton Police responded to call at 7:20 a.m. Friday for a woman being held against her will on Bartel Street in the city.

Officers got the victim to safety, but then began to hear gunshots inside the home in the Providence-area of the city, Scranton Police Lt. Mike Perry said on scene.

“We had our negotiator speak with him, trying to get him out of the house. He would stick his head out the window. At one point he came outside of the house, and then he ran back in. He was making idle threats,” said Perry.

The man inside the house then lit 405-406 Bartel Street on fire, he said.

“He exited the residence holding the firearm. He held the firearm up to his head, and then at one point, he did pull the trigger,” the lieutenant said.

The man injured himself and was transported to the hospital.

Police did not identify either individual.

Perry said Scranton police did not fire any shots.

The Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market, which is across the street from where the incident happened, is closed today, according to a Facebook post.
Tags
Local Lackawanna CountyScrantonScranton Police
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News