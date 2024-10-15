100 WVIA Way
Williamsport Police: Expect street closures ahead of JD Vance campaign stop on Wednesday

By Chase Bottorf | WVIA News
Published October 15, 2024 at 4:52 PM EDT
Parking along a portion of Hepburn Street in Williamsport will be closed due to Wednesday's rally by vice presidential nominee JD Vance.
Chase Bottorf
/
WVIA News
Williamsport residents should expect street closures and traffic delays when Ohio senator and vice presidential nominee JD Vance, makes a campaign stop at Liberty Arena on Wednesday. 

Vance is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. at the arena, 315 Hepburn St., Williamsport. Doors will open at noon. 

Williamsport Bureau of Police warned the public of street closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

The following streets will be closed to traffic: Hepburn Street between Second Street and West Edwin Street; Elmira Street between West Third Street and West Edwin Street; Center Place between Center Street and Elmira Street; Government Place between West Third Street and West Fourth Street; West Street between West Third Street and West Fourth Street; West Third Street between Center Street and Williams Street; and West Fourth Street between Center Street and Williams Street.

Traffic will be open to the north of the closed roads, police said, adding that motorists should consider alternate routes.

Parking at Liberty Arena will be closed, but parking will be available along streets not closed to traffic. 

Parking also will be available in the Third Street and Church Street parking garages, police said. 

The public will need to be aware of parking areas that are metered parking and pay the appropriate fees, police added. 
Chase Bottorf | WVIA News
Chase Bottorf is a graduate of Lock Haven University and holds a bachelor's degree in English with a concentration in writing. Having previously been a reporter for the Lock Haven news publication, The Express, he is aware of the unique issues in the Lycoming County region, and has ties to the local communities.

The Lycoming County reporter position is funded by the Williamsport Lycoming Competitive Grant Program at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

You can email Chase at chasebottorf@wvia.org
See stories by Chase Bottorf | WVIA News
