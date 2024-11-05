After delay, voting extended in one Luzerne County precinct

At St. Maria Goretti Church in Laflin, early-bird voters had to wait for the judge of elections to arrive this morning, and voting was delayed by 90 minutes.

Now, voters in Laflin will have until 9:30 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo confirmed the judge of elections for the polling place was running late, and the poll workers did not want to open up until the judge made it to the church.

She said the location was fully operational by 8:30 a.m. and the county filed an emergency petition to extend voting hours at the polling place.

The Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas granted the petition on Tuesday afternoon. Voting hours were extended until 9:30 p.m. at the church.

Jonathan Eber arrived to vote in Laflin at 6:30 a.m. He said there was "a line out the door," and he waited for 90 minutes, but decided to go home and come back after voting got underway.

He was able to vote around 9:30 a.m.

Polls opened in Pennsylvania at 7 a.m. and normally close at 8 p.m.

