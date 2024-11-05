100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After delay, voting extended in one Luzerne County precinct

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:19 PM EST
Voters at St. Maria Goretti polling place in Laflin wait for machines to be opened upon the arrival of a judge of elections Tuesday morning.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Voters at St. Maria Goretti polling place in Laflin wait for machines to be opened upon the arrival of a judge of elections Tuesday morning.

At St. Maria Goretti Church in Laflin, early-bird voters had to wait for the judge of elections to arrive this morning, and voting was delayed by 90 minutes.

Now, voters in Laflin will have until 9:30 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo confirmed the judge of elections for the polling place was running late, and the poll workers did not want to open up until the judge made it to the church.

She said the location was fully operational by 8:30 a.m. and the county filed an emergency petition to extend voting hours at the polling place.

The Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas granted the petition on Tuesday afternoon. Voting hours were extended until 9:30 p.m. at the church.

Jonathan Eber arrived to vote in Laflin at 6:30 a.m. He said there was "a line out the door," and he waited for 90 minutes, but decided to go home and come back after voting got underway.

He was able to vote around 9:30 a.m.

Polls opened in Pennsylvania at 7 a.m. and normally close at 8 p.m.
Tags
Local Election 2024Luzerne CountyLuzerne County Board of Elections and Registration
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.

You can email Sarah at sarahscinto@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News