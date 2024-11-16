100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With community support, a rebuilt Gin's Tavern opens in Wyoming County after devastating fire

By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published November 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Gin's co-owner Sandy Kostick stands in the new restaurant, which includes seating for 100.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Gin's co-owner Sandy Kostick stands in the new restaurant, which includes seating for 100.

Eighteen months ago, Sandy Kostick watched Gin’s Tavern — the restaurant started by her grandparents that became a hub of its Wyoming County community — burn to the ground.

On Wednesday, she began welcoming the community back into a new, more modern Gin’s across the road from where the former restaurant once stood.

The new Gin's Tavern is across Route 107 from where the former restaurant stood.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
The new Gin's Tavern is across Route 107 from where the former restaurant stood.

“I was a nervous wreck leading up to it. As soon as the doors opened and my first customers came in and sat down, it was like, ‘We're back at it again, you know?' It was just picking up right where we left off,” said Kostick, the co-owner.

The restaurant, at 255 Route 107 in Clinton Twp., officially opens Saturday at noon. Gin’s held a “soft opening” for several dinner shifts this week, serving Buffalo bites, pizza and other menu staples to a community which had provided great support after the fire.

Thousands of people attended a benefit held in June 2023, which helped pay for rebuilding costs not covered by insurance. The May 2023 fire started in an air conditioning unit and quickly engulfed the wood structure.

“So as devastating as it was, the outpouring of community support and the benefit everybody organized for us goes far beyond what we ever expected, and being such a close knit community, we're happy to welcome everybody back,” Kostick said.

Kostick’s grandparents, Virginia and Tony Vanko, opened Gin’s in 1955. Her grandparents would offer a hot meal to anyone who would knock on the door, any time of the day. The restaurant changed hands several times before Kostick’s father, Mark Vanko, bought it back in 1989.

Vanko welcomed friends last week.

The lobby features the restaurant’s motto in large letters on the wall: “You're a stranger but once.” With a combination of booths and tables, the restaurant has seating for about 100 people, and more in warmer weather with outdoor seating.

A large u-shaped bar is surrounded by televisions, and a game area includes a pool table and shuffleboard. Live music will also soon return.

Gin's Tavern co-owner Sandy Kostick stands inside the new restaurant's dining area.
1 of 3  — 20241115_130632.jpg
Gin's Tavern co-owner Sandy Kostick stands inside the new restaurant's dining area.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
The u-shaped bar is surrounded by televisions.
2 of 3  — 20241114_155916.jpg
The u-shaped bar is surrounded by televisions.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Gin's Tavern co-owner Sandy Kostick is ready to greet people inside the new restaurant.
3 of 3  — 20241115_130754.jpg
Gin's Tavern co-owner Sandy Kostick is ready to greet people inside the new restaurant.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Herb Beck, 94, of Factoryville, eagerly returned to Gin’s this week.

“This is great, and great people run it,” he said. “That's why we're all coming back. Great people.”
Tags
Local Wyoming CountyFactoryvilleClinton Township
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News