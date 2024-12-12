100 WVIA Way
EVENTFUL: Lehighton's Hometown Vintage Christmas, holiday radio play & flea market set for weekend

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News,
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Free crafts and games for kids will be available on Constitution Ave. during Lehighton's Hometown Vintage Christmas.
Lehighton Downtown Initiative
/
Lehighton Downtown Initiative
Free crafts and games for kids will be available on Constitution Ave. during Lehighton's Hometown Vintage Christmas.

With the Christmas season in full swing, there are plenty of festive things to do this weekend.

Lehighton’s Hometown Vintage Christmas

Hosted by the Lehighton Downtown Initiative, the third annual event will take over Saturday at the Lehighton Park in Carbon County, which has 168 trees decorated by local businesses and organizations.

Three roads around the park will be closed to provide space for roughly 60 vendors and other planned activities. Horse wagon rides will be given for free.

Bambi Elsasser is community operations director for the Lehighton Downtown Initiative.

The third annual Hometown Vintage Christmas event will be held this weekend in Lehighton.
Submitted Photo
/
Lehighton Downtown Initiative
The third annual Hometown Vintage Christmas event will be held this weekend in Lehighton.

“We're going to have a selfie Christmas village down by the bank,” she said. “We have a whole bunch of blow ups and inflatables, and everybody can take selfies or group photos. It's going to be really cute.”

Other festivities will include glass blowing demonstrations, crafts and games for kids, food trucks and Santa.

A ‘Candy Cane Lane’ will encourage people to stop in local businesses, which are decked out for the 2024 Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest.

Bambi Elsasser with her tree at the Lehighton Park, decorated for her business - Dream Team Destinations by Bambi.
1 of 3  — IMG_2112.jpeg
Bambi Elsasser with her tree at the Lehighton Park, decorated for her business - Dream Team Destinations by Bambi.
Haley O'Brien / WVIA News
The 'Adopt a Tree' program is a fundraiser for Lehighton Parks and Recreation.
2 of 3  — IMG_2115.jpeg
The 'Adopt a Tree' program is a fundraiser for Lehighton Parks and Recreation.
Haley O'Brien / WVIA News
Some trees memorialize loved ones, advertise a business, or get creative with a holiday theme.
3 of 3  — IMG_2111.jpeg
Some trees memorialize loved ones, advertise a business, or get creative with a holiday theme.
Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Lehighton’s Hometown Vintage Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 14
12 to 6 p.m.
Lehighton Park

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

At the Little Theatre in Wilkes-Barre, a cast of actors and one foley artist hope to transport their audience to a 1940s radio station, where voice actors perform a radio version of "It’s a Wonderful Life.

The Little Theatre’s stage has transformed into the studio of WBFR in New York, where the cast plays multiple roles to bring the story of George Bailey to life and Daniel Beeferman sits on stage, surrounded by the eclectic collection of props he needs to create hundreds of sound effects.

Daniel Beeferman uses a cash register toy to create a sound effect for It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Little Theatre in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Daniel Beeferman uses a cash register toy to create a sound effect for It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Little Theatre in Wilkes-Barre.

David Parmalee is the director of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at the theater. He says the cast has added extra layers to their voice actor characters that will play out in the background.

“We’re using our imaginations for every aspect of it, except the script,” Parmalee said.

Beeferman’s role supplies the sound for the audience’s imagination. He’d never done foley or sound effect work like this before this show, and found or constructed all of the props he uses.

He sits toward the front of the stage, surrounded by props like shoes, a bucket of water, windchimes, a rotary phone, and a “creakbox” made to simulate the sound of a creaky door.

“My favorite is probably the air raid siren,” he said. “We have a wind machine, which is actually a bingo raffle rolling, and you put a piece of nylon over it…and it sounds like wind.”

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.
Sunday at 3 p.m.
Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre
537 N Main St., Wilkes-Barre

Other events:
