Coroner rules Bradford County teenage girl died from a gunshot

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:46 PM EDT

A 14-year-old Bradford County girl killed two weeks ago died of a shotgun wound to the chest, the county coroner’s office announced.

Coroner James Bowen ruled the death of Destiny Skye Gross, of Towanda, a homicide, but did not label it as criminal or otherwise in his news release.

State police have not announced any arrests.

"We are still investigating," state police spokesman William J. Evans said Tuesday in an email.

Homicide means a victim died because of someone else’s actions but does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. Police have said no threat to the public exists.

Gross, a Towanda Area School District student, was shot shortly after noon June 10 at an undisclosed location in Windham Township. She died at 2:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the case can call state police at Towanda at 570-265-2186.

Gross’ death was the second unexpected tragedy to strike her family in less than two years.

Friends planned a memorial motorcycle and car show next month to honor her father, Charles Gross, who died at age 43 in July 2023, according to a post on Destiny Gross' Facebook page. "An intoxicated driver" struck and killed Charles Gross while he was “riding his beloved Harley-Davidson,” according to a flier publicizing the July 19 car show.

A flier explains plans for a motorcycle and car show in Bradford County honoring the late Charles Gross, who died in July 2023 after 'an intoxicated driver' struck his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. A shotgun blast killed his daughter, Destiny, on June 10, 2025, in Windham Township, Bradford County.
Destiny Gross' Facebook page
