NEWS VOICES: Survivors of domestic violence find a safe place at center in Luzerne County

NEWS VOICES



Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been following.

WVIA's Kat Bolus and Lydia McFarlane discuss the help that is available at the Domestic Violence Service Center, which serves both Luzerne and Carbon counties.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: