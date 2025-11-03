100 WVIA Way
Copyright © 2025 WVIA
NEWS VOICES: Survivors of domestic violence find a safe place at center in Luzerne County

WVIA | By Kat Bolus | WVIA News,
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published November 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
NEWS VOICES

Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been following.

WVIA's Kat Bolus and Lydia McFarlane discuss the help that is available at the Domestic Violence Service Center, which serves both Luzerne and Carbon counties.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:
Local Luzerne CountyCarbon CountyDomestic violenceDomestic Violence Service Center, IncDomestic Violence Awareness MonthSurvivorsShelterHousing
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who has spent over a decade covering local news in Northeast Pennsylvania. She joined the WVIA News team in 2022. Bolus can be found in Penns Wood’s, near our state's waterways and in communities around the region. Her reporting also focuses on local environmental issues.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She became the team’s dedicated healthcare reporter. Her beat covers hospitals, mental health, policy and most importantly, people.
