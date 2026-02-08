New England's CJ Dippre inspires Lakeland, Scott Twp. community ahead of today's Super Bowl

BEYOND THE SCOREBOARD

Second-grade students in Mayfield grabbed blue, red and gray crayons, decorating pennants and paper helmets.

The children talked excitedly about CJ Dippre, who walked the hallways of the Lakeland School District and always strived to become stronger, faster and better at football — even in elementary school.

Today, the students and staff of the district, along with others in the tight-knit Lackawanna County community, will watch as Dippre and the New England Patriots play in the Super Bowl.

Teachers say that the rookie tight end, signed to the team’s 53-man roster in November, provides an important lesson to students about perseverance and dedication.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Lakeland third grade students Madelyn Kuwik and Hudson Pierce will cheer for CJ Dippre and the New England Patriots during the Super Bowl today.

He offered advice to the junior-senior high school students through a recorded message played during morning announcements Friday.

“The support is huge… I walked through the same halls; it's not like anything changed,” the 23-year-old said. “It’s just the time you invest in it... Doing what you could, getting into sports, an extracurricular… and grinding it out.”

Dippre dedicated to football

Dippre, listed as 6-foot-5, 256 pounds, always wanted to play football. His dad, Chris Dippre, played for Lackawanna College and the University of Connecticut.

Courtesy of the Dippre family CJ Dippre played for the Lakeland Junior Chiefs as a child.

CJ learned the game as a Junior Chief, helping lead the team to undefeated seasons and county conference “Super Bowl” wins. He towered over his peers, later playing quarterback and tight end in high school, finishing with 2,181 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, along with 777 rushing yards and five receiving touchdowns. Discipline in the weight room helped him become a state medalist for the discus throw.

“He loved the competition and just to push himself to see how good he can do,” the father said. “He loves the camaraderie and everything that comes with it.”

Dippre graduated in 2021 and headed to the University of Maryland — his pick after receiving numerous Division I offers. After two seasons with the Terrapins, he entered the transfer portal. Within 30 minutes, he had interest from multiple programs. He chose the University of Alabama, where he played a key role in the team's SEC Championship in 2023 and learned under legendary coach Nick Saban.

Dippre entered the NFL draft last year, projected by analysts to be a fifth or sixth round pick. That didn’t happen, but soon after he signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent.

He headed to New England to earn his spot on the roster. He began the season on the practice squad, but after receiving interest from other teams, the Patriots signed him to the 53-man roster on Nov. 17.

Playing behind two veteran tight ends, Dippre saw time in games against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins late in the season. He was inactive during the Wild Card and Divisional rounds, as well as the AFC Championship.

“Even if he's just running routes and doing the practice stuff for the team, he still helps the team get ready in any way he can,” the father said. “It's definitely a great experience for him to be a part of.”

Courtesy of the Dippre family CJ and Lacota Dippre played for the Junior Chiefs.

The Dippre family also includes mom, Julie; Cheyenne, 25, who works in health care, and Lacota, 21, another standout football player.

The 2023 Lakeland graduate had 17 receptions for 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns for James Madison University this season. A tight end like his older brother, Lacota transferred last month to the University of Florida to play for the Gators.

The Scott Twp. family joined other Patriots parents, siblings and spouses and flew to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Thursday.

As a lifelong Steelers fan, Chris Dippre never expected to be cheering for the Patriots — and wearing Pats gear.

“Win or lose, just to be a part of it is a great feat,” the father said. “It's definitely a great experience for him to be a part of.”

Courtesy of the Dippre family The Dippre family, including siblings Lacota, Cheyenne and CJ, mom Julie and dad Chris, pose for a photo Saturday before today's Super Bowl.

‘That could be us’

Many of the 1,300 students in the Lakeland School District are connected in some way to the Dippre family. There are relatives, neighbors, former teammates and those who aspire to have the same dedication in life. The district’s three buildings celebrated a spirit day on Friday, in honor of CJ Dippre’s trip to the Super Bowl.

Senior Gavin Roberts was in seventh grade when Dippre was a senior.

“To see him walk around the building, he has always been huge, and to look up to a guy like that was awesome,” said Gavin, a safety and running back for Lakeland. “It's really good for our program. To know that family, you just know they have a great work ethic.”

Greg M. Cooper/AP New England Patriots tight end CJ Dippre (82) and quarterback Tommy Devito (16) celebrate after defeating the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass.

Junior Chase Rosenkrans, a wide receiver and defensive back, said he and his teammates feel inspired.

“You think about all these big schools around the country that produce a lot of top players that play in the Super Bowl, but for a guy from a small town like us to play in it, I think it's really interesting to see it,” Chase said. “Seeing him do it just provides opportunities for us to be like, ‘Hey, that could be us.’”

The inspiration goes beyond football, said junior Anneliese Pepson, a cheerleader and member of the track team.

“I think it's really cool to see someone come from such a small area and make such big things happen,” she said. “Seeing his name all over and all of his accomplishments online all the time… we always talk about it in school.”

David Piwowarczyk, an emotional support teacher in the district, coached CJ for his junior and senior football seasons at Lakeland.

“It's great for the community. It's great for our football program,” the coach said. “It's great for our younger kids.”

Cheering for CJ

Football player cutouts with Dippre’s jersey number — 82 — line the hallway at the Mayfield campus of Lakeland Elementary.

His football helmets sit on a shelf in the classroom of his uncle, Edward Naniewicz.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News CJ Dippre's helmets sit on display in the classroom of his uncle, Edward Naniewicz.

On the left is his helmet from the Lakeland Chiefs, followed by the University of Maryland and the University of Alabama. A small Patriots replica sits to the right.

Naniewicz lives next door to the Dippre family. CJ’s story — from running hills or lifting weights late at night or early in the morning as a teen, to his dedicated work ethic in making an NFL roster now — provides a lesson to students.

“Never give up on your dreams,” Naniewicz told his class. “Keep working on it, and persevere.”

A cardboard cutout of the Patriots tight end sits in front of the classroom.

“He just worked tremendously on himself and trying to make himself better,” Naniewicz said.

Across the hallway, third graders also colored Patriots flags and footballs, with plans for all students to pose for photos with a balloon backdrop.

1 of 4 — 20260206_094543.jpg Second graders from the Mayfield campus of Lakeland Elementary pose for a photo with a cutout of New England Patriots tight end and Lakeland graduate CJ Dippre. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 20260206_090827.jpg Edward Naniewicz teaches second grade at the Mayfield campus of Lakeland elementary, while a cutout of his nephew, New England Patriots tight end CJ Dippre, sits in front of the room. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 20260206_091239.jpg Second grade students color New England Patriots decorations on Friday at the Mayfield campus of Lakeland Elementary. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 20260206_093122.jpg A cutout of CJ Dippre's face is hung on the wall of the Mayfield campus of Lakeland Elementary. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

After the second graders gathered for a photo, they began to chant.

“Let’s go… CJ, Let’s go… CJ,” they said — even those who admitted they usually root for the Chicago Bears or the Baltimore Ravens.

Today, they will all cheer for CJ.

“I think it's really cool that a Lakeland graduate is going to be in the Super Bowl,” 8-year-old Calliope Machiesky said.

If you watch:

What: Super Bowl LX

When: Tonight (Feb. 8)

Game time: 6:30 p.m.

Details: New England Patriots against Seattle Seahawks, airs on NBC and streams live on Peacock

