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WATCH: Bresnahan, Cognetti talk issues at local chamber of commerce forum

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published October 23, 2026 at 5:22 PM EDT
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WVIA NEWS

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti answered questions about issues during a forum Friday at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton.

Bresnahan, a Republican, and Cognetti, a Democrat, are vying for the 8th Congressional District seat. They appeared at a forum sponsored by the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce. They spoke in separate sessions.

Scranton Chamber Robert Durkin moderated the event and asked questions about immigration, workforce development, child care, innovation and technology, housing affordability, health care and other issues.

You can watch the forum on ECTV's YouTube Channel.

Tags
Local 8th Congressional DistrictRob BresnahanPaige CognettiGreater Scranton Chamber of CommerceGreater Wyoming Valley Chamber of CommerceGreater Pittston Chamber of CommerceImmigrationHousing AffordabilityChild careHealth Care
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News