WATCH: Bresnahan, Cognetti talk issues at local chamber of commerce forum

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti answered questions about issues during a forum Friday at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton.

Bresnahan, a Republican, and Cognetti, a Democrat, are vying for the 8th Congressional District seat. They appeared at a forum sponsored by the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce. They spoke in separate sessions.

Scranton Chamber Robert Durkin moderated the event and asked questions about immigration, workforce development, child care, innovation and technology, housing affordability, health care and other issues.

You can watch the forum on ECTV's YouTube Channel.