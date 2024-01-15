100 WVIA Way
Endless Mountains seeking federal designation

By WVIA News
Published January 15, 2024 at 3:21 PM EST

The Endless Mountains Heritage Region is pursuing a National Heritage Area designation.

The organization is asking residents and stakeholders in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties to contribute to a feasibility study, ask questions and help the organization get federal recognition, during a meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.

Endless Mountains has been a state-recognized heritage area since 1998.

According to the National Park Service, National Heritage Areas are places where historic, cultural and natural resources combine. They are large lived-in landscapes.

Endless Mountains is working with Point Heritage Development Consultants to pursue the federal designation.
