Endless Mountains seeking federal designation
The Endless Mountains Heritage Region is pursuing a National Heritage Area designation.
The organization is asking residents and stakeholders in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties to contribute to a feasibility study, ask questions and help the organization get federal recognition, during a meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.
Endless Mountains has been a state-recognized heritage area since 1998.
According to the National Park Service, National Heritage Areas are places where historic, cultural and natural resources combine. They are large lived-in landscapes.
Endless Mountains is working with Point Heritage Development Consultants to pursue the federal designation.