Public hearings scheduled for proposed utility increases

By WVIA News
Published January 15, 2024 at 2:42 PM EST

Residents facing increased water and wastewater rates will have two opportunities this month to give input in Scranton.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is holding two public hearings on the requests by Pennsylvania American Water Company to increase the rates.

The hearings will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Scranton Cultural Center on North Washington Avenue in the city. The first begins at 1 p.m., the second at 6 p.m.

Last fall, the water company filed a rate adjustment request with the utility commission, which sets utility rates. Some residential customers would pay more per month for water.
