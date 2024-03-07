100 WVIA Way
Northeast Pa., Lehigh Valley, Pottsville rank in economic development awards

By WVIA News
Published March 7, 2024 at 3:10 PM EST

Northeastern Pennsylvania received a new designation this month.

The Scranton-Wilkes-Barre-Hazleton region was recognized as a top location across the U.S. for economic development projects in 2023. With 26 completed projects last year, the area placed ninth on the list compiled by Site Selection Magazine.

It’s part of the Tier 2 Metro category for areas with populations between 200,000 and one million people.

The Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area of the Lehigh Valley tops the Tier 2 category, with 50 economic development projects, for the Site Selection awards.

Pottsville, Schuylkill County, ranked number 4 in “Micropolitan” areas across the country. The list includes cities of 10,000 to 50,000 people.

The magazine’s Governor’s Cup Awards are awarded each each year. You can see the full list of Site Selection awards here.
WVIA News
