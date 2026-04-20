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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Diocese of Scranton, echoing national trends, welcomes over 300 new Catholics

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This Easter, the Diocese of Scranton welcomed more than 300 new Catholics into the church. And that’s just in Northeast Pennsylvania - Catholic churches all over the country are seeing more and more adults join the church. This week, WVIA’s Roger DuPuis joins host Sarah Scinto to talk about this trend.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below:

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NEWS VOICES News VoicesDiocese of ScrantonCatholic
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News