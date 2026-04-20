NEWS VOICES: Diocese of Scranton, echoing national trends, welcomes over 300 new Catholics

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This Easter, the Diocese of Scranton welcomed more than 300 new Catholics into the church. And that’s just in Northeast Pennsylvania - Catholic churches all over the country are seeing more and more adults join the church. This week, WVIA’s Roger DuPuis joins host Sarah Scinto to talk about this trend.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: