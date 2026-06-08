NEWS VOICES: Dementia Friendly Dining promotes understanding, inclusivity at three area restaurants

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Three restaurants in Lackawanna County now offer a special service - dementia friendly dining. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to explain what that means.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: