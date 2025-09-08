100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Lackawanna County still without new commissioner

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Pa. Supreme Court order prompts cancellation of new Lackawanna County commissioner's inauguration

 Lackawanna County was supposed to have a new commissioner on Friday, but the state Supreme Court stepped in, blocking Brenda Sacco's inauguration on Friday.

Pa. state Senate returns for scheduled session, but budget deal not imminent

The state budget is more than 2 months late, and some community services - such as domestic violence and rape crisis centers - are now forced to make tough decisions

The state Senate returns to Harrisburg today for three session days this week.

But that doesn't mean there's any end in sight to the state's 10-week-long budget impasse.

Wyoming/Sullivan Counties Treatment Court hosts graduation during National Recovery Month

September is National Recovery Month, and Wyoming/Sullivan Counties’ treatment court members celebrated their roads to recovery during their graduation last week.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
