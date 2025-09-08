Lackawanna County still without new commissioner

Pa. Supreme Court order prompts cancellation of new Lackawanna County commissioner's inauguration

Lackawanna County was supposed to have a new commissioner on Friday, but the state Supreme Court stepped in, blocking Brenda Sacco's inauguration on Friday.

Pa. state Senate returns for scheduled session, but budget deal not imminent

The state budget is more than 2 months late, and some community services - such as domestic violence and rape crisis centers - are now forced to make tough decisions

The state Senate returns to Harrisburg today for three session days this week.

But that doesn't mean there's any end in sight to the state's 10-week-long budget impasse.

Wyoming/Sullivan Counties Treatment Court hosts graduation during National Recovery Month

September is National Recovery Month, and Wyoming/Sullivan Counties’ treatment court members celebrated their roads to recovery during their graduation last week.