UP TO DATE

South Carolina man to face homicide charges in death of Scranton girlfriend

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Police plan homicide charge in Lackawanna County vehicle death of 18-year-old woman

Police will charge a South Carolina man with criminal homicide in the vehicle death of his girlfriend, Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher said Friday.

Police have already charged Joseph Garcia, 18, of Sumter, South Carolina, with aggravated assault in the death of Rose Hernandez, 18, of 1131 W. Locust St.

