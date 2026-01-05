South Carolina man to face homicide charges in death of Scranton girlfriend

Police plan homicide charge in Lackawanna County vehicle death of 18-year-old woman

Police will charge a South Carolina man with criminal homicide in the vehicle death of his girlfriend, Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher said Friday.

Police have already charged Joseph Garcia, 18, of Sumter, South Carolina, with aggravated assault in the death of Rose Hernandez, 18, of 1131 W. Locust St.

Good Natured podcast highlights outdoors and optimism

This week on News Voices, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Haley O'Brien discuss WVIA's newest podcast, Good Natured, which features conversations about the great outdoors and optimism with Discover NEPA's Don Jacobs and WVIA's Kat Bolus.