UP TO DATE

Routine meeting highlights rift among Lackawanna County Dems

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Lackawanna County commissioners reorganize with surprise and sharp words

No one was surprised when one Democratic commissioner nominated another Monday to chair the Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners.

Or when all three commissioners backed Bill Gaughan’s nomination of Thom Welby as chairman.

The shocker came when Welby didn’t reciprocate.

Harrisburg Democrats mark 5th anniversary of Jan. 6 attack with outrage over pardons

Democratic state senators gathered in Harrisburg Tuesday to mark — and denounce — the fifth anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But while their focus remained on law enforcement and protesters that died as a result of the event, lawmakers also put the spotlight on a more recent development.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
