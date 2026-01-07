Routine meeting highlights rift among Lackawanna County Dems

Lackawanna County commissioners reorganize with surprise and sharp words

No one was surprised when one Democratic commissioner nominated another Monday to chair the Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners.

Or when all three commissioners backed Bill Gaughan’s nomination of Thom Welby as chairman.

The shocker came when Welby didn’t reciprocate.

Harrisburg Democrats mark 5th anniversary of Jan. 6 attack with outrage over pardons

Democratic state senators gathered in Harrisburg Tuesday to mark — and denounce — the fifth anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But while their focus remained on law enforcement and protesters that died as a result of the event, lawmakers also put the spotlight on a more recent development.