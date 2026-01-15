100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Art and memorabilia theft ring member gets four years in prison

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Latest art and memorabilia theft ring member sentenced gets four years in prison

At the sentencings of Joseph Atsus’ art and memorabilia theft ring co-conspirators, victims shed tears as they described losing treasured heirlooms.

At his sentencing Tuesday, Atsus’ mother and ex-wife sobbed as they tried to convince a federal judge to show mercy in sentencing him.

STAY TUNED: WVIA News to report live from the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg today

The WVIA News team is hitting the road once again, bringing our listeners coverage from the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

The WVIA News team will speak with farmers, educators and leaders in the industry about the past, present and future of agriculture.

Join us for live reports during All Things Considered today, Thursday Jan. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. on WVIA-FM, and watch for more coverage here at wvia.org.

Tags
UP TO DATE Art and Memorabilia Theft RingJoseph AtsusPennsylvania Farm Show
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News