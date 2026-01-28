100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Tenor Health: NEPA hospital purchase still under state health department review

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Tenor Health says NEPA hospital purchase deal remains under Pa. Department of Health review

A month after Tenor Health Foundation expected to take over three local hospitals, the nonprofit's leader issued a statement Tuesday saying only the state's approval is delaying its plan.

What Pennsylvanians can do when ICE claims to redefine constitutional rights

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security is claiming a newfound authority to enter some immigrant’s homes without a warrant signed by a judge.

Pennsylvania legal experts call the move unconstitutional.

Pa. Game Commission votes to keep current firearms deer opener date, plans to revisit moving it up

The start of firearms deer season in Pennsylvania will stay on the current Saturday after Thanksgiving, after the Game Commission voted Saturday against shifting the opener to the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
