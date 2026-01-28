Tenor Health: NEPA hospital purchase still under state health department review

Tenor Health says NEPA hospital purchase deal remains under Pa. Department of Health review

A month after Tenor Health Foundation expected to take over three local hospitals, the nonprofit's leader issued a statement Tuesday saying only the state's approval is delaying its plan.

What Pennsylvanians can do when ICE claims to redefine constitutional rights

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security is claiming a newfound authority to enter some immigrant’s homes without a warrant signed by a judge.

Pennsylvania legal experts call the move unconstitutional.

Pa. Game Commission votes to keep current firearms deer opener date, plans to revisit moving it up

The start of firearms deer season in Pennsylvania will stay on the current Saturday after Thanksgiving, after the Game Commission voted Saturday against shifting the opener to the Saturday before Thanksgiving.