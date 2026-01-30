100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

NEPA restaurant owner creates regional French onion soup contest

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Souper Bowl: NEPA restaurant owner creates regional French onion soup contest

Northeast Pennsylvania is known for its love of pizza, buffalo wings and many ethnic dishes.

But one Wayne County restaurant owner is putting the spotlight on a lesser-debated dish: French onion soup.

Califf Krajkovich has recruited chefs to battle for The Onion Cup, in which the public will vote for their favorite served by local participating restaurants during the month of February.

