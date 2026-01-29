100 WVIA Way
Souper Bowl: NEPA restaurant owner creates regional French onion soup contest

WVIA | By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Cliff Krajkovich, co-owner of Gravity Restaurant & Bar in Waymart, organized NEPA's first french onion soup contest.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
Northeast Pennsylvania is known for its love of pizza, buffalo wings and many ethnic dishes.

But one Wayne County restaurant owner is putting the spotlight on a lesser-debated dish: French onion soup.

Califf Krajkovich has recruited chefs to battle for The Onion Cup, in which the public will vote for their favorite served by local participating restaurants during the month of February.

"January and February tend to be the slowest months for restaurants,” he said. “I think it's important for local businesses to stick together.”

French onion soup at Gravity Restaurant & Bar in Waymart.
The Onion Cup: How does it work?

French onion soup is served with melted cheese on top, typically melted under a broiler. For that reason, Krajkovich said he couldn’t host an event like a chili cook-off.

So he created a website and an interactive map so people can visit local restaurants throughout the month and cast a vote for their favorite.

Restaurants will have a QR code that will allow customers to cast their vote from Feb. 1 to 28.

The public’s votes will determine the People’s Choice Onion Cup Champion, and then a panel of local celebrity judges will select the Judge’s Choice Winner.

Restaurants on 'The Onion Trail'

The Onion Trail online map shows 20 restaurants in Lackawanna, Pike, Susquehanna and Wayne counties competing for The Onion Cup.

“I'll be surprised if somebody makes it to all 20,” Krajkovich said. “But I think most people will at least travel to three.”

Competitors include The Settlers Inn, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, Cooper’s Seafood House and more.

Linda Schlier, owner of the Lager Haus in Tafton, says French onion soup is one of her restaurant’s most popular menu items.

“We sell 130 crocks of French onion every 10 days,” she said, adding that they also sell a version made with prime rib.

The Lager Haus in Tafton opened in September 2025, serving french onion soup, cheesesteaks and more.
Submitted Photo
The Lager Haus in Tafton opened in September 2025, serving french onion soup, cheesesteaks and more.

She opened her restaurant just a few months ago and learned about the competition on social media.

“I just thought it was a really good idea,” she said. “Especially in February. It’s great for soup.”

“I would like to help some of the restaurants boost their French onion sales a little bit,” Kradjovich said. “All of the restaurant owners, everybody's super excited.”

The venture has connected restaurant owners and mustered up friendly competition.

Despite Krajkovich's entry in the competition, he has a personal challenge with the owner of Cora’s 1850 Bistro in Hawley.

“Whoever gets the least amount of votes has to go wash dishes at the other restaurant," he said.

Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley loves storytelling through all mediums. She has experience working as a TV, radio and digital journalist. As newscast host during All Things Considered, she brings the news of the day to listeners on weekday afternoons. Sometimes she takes WVIA News on the road to broadcast live from locations like the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta. When reporting, Haley seeks out arts and culture stories and fascinating, talented people to interview about their journeys and perspectives. Check out her gardening segment, PLANT PEOPLE, in which she shares gardening stories, inspiration and tips. Have a story idea for Haley? Send her an email at haleyobrien@wvia.org
