UP TO DATE

Pa. Fish and Boat says stay off the ice on rivers

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 10, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Stay off the ice: Pa. Fish and Boat Commission warns of unstable conditions on flowing water

Beneath the ice on rivers, creeks and streams is flowing water.

Because of that flow, ice is never safe or stable to walk on, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer said.

