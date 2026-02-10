Pa. Fish and Boat says stay off the ice on rivers

Stay off the ice: Pa. Fish and Boat Commission warns of unstable conditions on flowing water

Beneath the ice on rivers, creeks and streams is flowing water.

Because of that flow, ice is never safe or stable to walk on, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer said.

NEWS VOICES: Northeast, Central Pa. college campuses evaluate safety to increase awareness about school shootings

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Sarah Hofius Hall talk about recent active shooter training at Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania's Bloomsburg campus and how colleges around the region are evaluating their safety and security after the shooting at Brown University in December.