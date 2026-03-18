Crisis center opens residential program in Wayne County

Northeast Regional Crisis Stabilization Center opens 8 bed crisis residential program in Honesdale

The Northeast Regional Crisis Stabilization Center opened its walk-in service in December. Its crisis residential program opened on Sunday and is ready to serve the community with eight beds where people can stay for up to 10 days.

NEWS VOICES: The latest on the proposed passenger train between Scranton and New York City

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Borys Krawczeniuk discuss the progress of plans to re-establish passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City.