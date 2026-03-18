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Crisis center opens residential program in Wayne County

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Northeast Regional Crisis Stabilization Center opens 8 bed crisis residential program in Honesdale

The Northeast Regional Crisis Stabilization Center opened its walk-in service in December. Its crisis residential program opened on Sunday and is ready to serve the community with eight beds where people can stay for up to 10 days.

NEWS VOICES: The latest on the proposed passenger train between Scranton and New York City

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Borys Krawczeniuk discuss the progress of plans to re-establish passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City.

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UP TO DATE Wayne CountyNortheast Regional Crisis Stabilization CenterHonesdaleScranton-NYC TrainLackawanna CountyScranton
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News