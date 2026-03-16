100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: The latest on the proposed passenger train between Scranton and New York City

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Borys Krawczeniuk discuss the progress of plans to re-establish passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below:

Tags
NEWS VOICES News VoicesAmtrakScranton-NYC TrainScrantonLackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News