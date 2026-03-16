NEWS VOICES: The latest on the proposed passenger train between Scranton and New York City

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Borys Krawczeniuk discuss the progress of plans to re-establish passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: