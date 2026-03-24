During March Madness, public officials and experts seek solutions for online gambling impact

ONLINE BETTING: Public officials, experts seek solutions for iGaming's impacts on Pennsylvanians

Each year, the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments captivate sports fans and casual bettors alike during "March Madness."

It's a time-honored ritual for millions of Americans. It's also a perilous time for people suffering from gambling addiction.

Ballot challenges falter, so Flynn, Lake and Madden to remain on primary election ballot

Two local state Senate candidates and an incumbent state representative will remain on the ballot after court orders issued Monday.

Commonwealth Court judges ruled in favor of letting state Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna, Flynn challenger Jeffrey Lake and Rep. Maureen Madden, D-Monroe, stay on the Democratic ballot in the May 19 primary election.

BOOKMARKS: Reading women for Women's History Month

There are so many women writing and publishing across genres that it’s become difficult to choose just a few authors to recommend.

March is women’s history month, so let these recommendations populate your to-be-read pile with a few more women.